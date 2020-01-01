Retail
Pierre SCHAAFF
Pierre SCHAAFF
Morhange
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
REHAU
- Chef de Produits Fermetures
Morhange
1998 - maintenant
REHAU
- Responsable Régional des Ventes
Morhange
1992 - 1997
Faxland
- Chef des Ventes Grand Est
Metz (57000)
1990 - 1992
Testo (Forbach)
- Chef des Ventes France & Responsable de l'Agence Île-de-France
Issy_Les_Moulineaux / Noisy_Le_Grand
1987 - 1990
TESTO
- Chef des Ventes France
Forbach
1981 - 1987
Formations
43ème RT / 1er RG
Metz / Strabourg
1980 - 1981
Cryptographie
Université Besançon Franche Comte
Belfort
1977 - 1979
