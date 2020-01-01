Menu

Pierre SCHAAFF

Morhange

En résumé

Entreprises

  • REHAU - Chef de Produits Fermetures

    Morhange 1998 - maintenant

  • REHAU - Responsable Régional des Ventes

    Morhange 1992 - 1997

  • Faxland - Chef des Ventes Grand Est

    Metz (57000) 1990 - 1992

  • Testo (Forbach) - Chef des Ventes France & Responsable de l'Agence Île-de-France

    Issy_Les_Moulineaux / Noisy_Le_Grand 1987 - 1990

  • TESTO - Chef des Ventes France

    Forbach 1981 - 1987

Formations

