Pierre SCHAFFNER

AMSTERDAM

En résumé

Mes compétences :
B2B
Networking
Market research
Marketing
International business
Negociation
broker

Entreprises

  • Amsterdam Capital Trading - Fuel and Green chemicals Sales & Trading at Amsterdam Capital Trading at Amsterdam Capital Trading

    2013 - 2016 Certificats d' incorporations/ d acquisition
    RTFCs
    EMAG, FAME, PME, RME, SME
    HAU, UCO
    MAD

  • DATEC Technologies Ltd. - Business Development Manager

    2009 - 2013 I am in charge of developping the business and partnership for DATEC on a B to B basis. The main focus of the company is collecting Waste of Electronic and Electric Equipement from electronic manufacturers and returning to them the best value as possible. `Making the waste of electronic and electric equipements(DEEE) a ressource for the industries.

    N`hesitez pas a me contacter si vous avez un besoin en recyclage de D3e

  • Nicolas UK Ltd - Assistant Manager

    2007 - 2009 I had the chance to improve my commercial and communication skills. This retail experience has improved dramatically my knowledge of the UK drinks market and more specifically the Scottish one. (responsible for business targets, regulation, stocks, Health and safety and customer service)

Formations

  • Groupe INSEEC

    Bordeaux 2003 - 2007 International Business, Entrepreneuriat, finance, geopolitic...etc

    This business school gave me the opportunity to work on assignments such as consultancy and getting quickly a professional expérience through the several business placements I have done.

  • LYCÉE PRIVÉ CATHOLIQUE SAINT-CHARLES (Saint Pierre)

    Saint Pierre 2001 - 2003 International Business (logistic)

    2-years higher technical diploma in international business Intensive courses in logistic, international business and marketing with considerable field experience

