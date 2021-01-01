Pierre SCHAFFNER

Mes compétences :
B2B
Networking
Market research
Marketing
International business
Negociation
broker
Entreprises
Amsterdam Capital Trading
- Fuel and Green chemicals Sales & Trading at Amsterdam Capital Trading at Amsterdam Capital Trading
2013 - 2016Certificats d' incorporations/ d acquisition
RTFCs
EMAG, FAME, PME, RME, SME
HAU, UCO
MAD
DATEC Technologies Ltd.
- Business Development Manager
2009 - 2013I am in charge of developping the business and partnership for DATEC on a B to B basis. The main focus of the company is collecting Waste of Electronic and Electric Equipement from electronic manufacturers and returning to them the best value as possible. `Making the waste of electronic and electric equipements(DEEE) a ressource for the industries.
N`hesitez pas a me contacter si vous avez un besoin en recyclage de D3e
Nicolas UK Ltd
- Assistant Manager
2007 - 2009I had the chance to improve my commercial and communication skills. This retail experience has improved dramatically my knowledge of the UK drinks market and more specifically the Scottish one. (responsible for business targets, regulation, stocks, Health and safety and customer service)