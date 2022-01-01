Menu

Pierre THÉVENIN

BELGIQUE

En résumé

My introduction in Staircon for FR-BE-LU markets.
http://www.staircon.com/fr/staircon-en-france-belgique-luxembourg

Educated as an Industrial engineer, I’ve always been submerged since the age of 15 in a technical world and in the daily practice of the most modern machinery (Automation and control, computer programming and machine language programming, CAD and 3D design Tools and software…)

As soon as I had my degree in hand, I chose to specialize in Marketing. Thanks to natural abilities and a specific interest in the matter, I got skills that permitted me to understand and integrate (enter, move in) the commercial world with a technical and personal approach (I like the technical as well as the personal aspect of the commercial world of marketing- people skills)

Thanks to these technical and people skills I have been able to successfully manage projects for a number of very demanding clients, such as:
• Ing. Commercial resp. for sales and technical support of the Staircon French Market (Stair Software - Group Elecosoft)
• Project Manager for a furniture company in the luxury hotel sector for development of my commercial abilities
• Technical writer / editor for securing the Belgian railway network

Mes compétences :
Rédaction technique
Gestion de projet
Sciences de l'ingénieur
Marketing
Commercial development
technical support
B2B Sales
Advertising
Online Marketing
Site Coordination
Logistic management
sales support
eLearning
Event Mgmt
Industrial Engineering
Social Media Marketing
eMarketing
Social Media
Adobe Acrobat
Adobe Photoshop
Pixlr

Entreprises

  • Staircon - Ing. Commercial

    2014 - maintenant Responsable développement commercial, support et marketing du marché français et wallon, pour la vente et le service d'assistance techniques des logiciels Staircon (Groupe Consultec), logiciel spécialisé dans les solutions DAO et l'assistance à la production pour fabricant d'escalier.

  • Elecosoft (UK) - Sales Engineer

    2014 - maintenant Commercial development and technical support for building software (Benelux, France, Swiss)

    B2B sales, pre sales consultancy, VAS, Prescriber and dealer establishment, Online marketing and advertising (showrooms, press article creation, social media targeting, website meta data optimization for google ranking...), conducting training and SAS activities, activity of CRM information completion...

  • Voglauer - Project Officer

    2011 - 2014 Luxe hotel renovation projects management

    * Site Coordination (site teams manager), customer communication, hand-over management, site control, reporting and securing agreement
    * Logistic management, plans control, site measurement, sales support, security and authorization &admin. doc.
    establishment...
    Contact pers.: Jurgen Vanhees (Chief) GSM: 0032476593371

  • AXS Consultancy - Project Manager

    2011 - 2014 AXS-consultancy (Sinaai-BE), Project Manager for renovation and furniture of individual and hotel chains for the French, Belgium and Nederland markets on behalf of the international firm Voglauer.
    • Site Coordination: management of Austrian fitters team (4 -10 pers.), customer communication, hand-over management, site control, reporting for internal support, extra cost validation…
    • Logistic: delivery, waste disposal and accommodation organisation…
    • Project preparation: plans control, site measurement, offer transl. (De/En>Fr), security and authorisation doc. establishment…

  • U&I Learning (BE) - Technical Writer

    2008 - 2011 * Technical Content Developer (CMS Outstart): Creation of e-Learning Courses for SNCB technicians
    * IMAP Expert (Fs Pro): Information Mapping Mentor, technical knowledge management for INFRABEL Contact pers.: Pascal Victor (Team Leader): +32476882763

  • U&I Learning nv - Technical Writer

    2008 - 2011 To resume my position in U&I Learning, I will say that I was in charge of online training of technicians of the SNCB, Knowledge management and reprocessing of technical documents.

    I know fluently how to manage editing tools of technical writing and I have a very good analytical mind combined with ease of drafting and educational, supported by:
    • A method of writing clear and precise (IMAP), very popular for technical papers to synthesize information and make it easy to access.
    • An approach validated by trainers from the technical teams of SNCB.
    • The mastery of tools Learning Management (Online course creation for technicians from SNCB Oustart LMS).
    • The mastery of tools and methods for Content Management (IMAP, FSPRO, FrameMaker...).
    • Experience as a technical writer on the achievement and the rewriting of more than 100 technical papers exported in various formats (HTML, PDF and Word).

  • Arcelor Mittal - Research laboratory

    2006 - 2006 trainee (3 months) , optimalisation of technical machinery

  • KINKYSTAR.vzw - Music Manager

    2006 - 2007 VZW Label Kinky Star (Ghent), Music Manager
    • Promotion: launch of new albums, information campaigns via
    web, street marketing…
    • Booking: recruitment of new customers, logistical support,
    budgets and contract
    • Management: search for partners (distribution, touring)

  • Riquita - Sound Technician

    2005 - 2005 Trainee (3months), optimisation of sound production

Formations

  • Ecole EFFICOM Nord

    Lille 2006 - 2007 Marketing

    +Certificate européen D.E.E.Startégie Marketing (Higher Education in Marketing)

    + 1 week additional training Artistic Management at MMFF Paris

  • EFFICOM

    Lille 2006 - 2008 Diplome d'Etat d'Educateur Specialise

    Professional degree Marketing Assistant, EFFICOM
    Internship (2 years): VZW Label Kinky Star (Ghent-BE)

  • Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2004 - 2006 Instrumental Techniques

    Audit Training - ISO 9001 and Habilitation H2/B2

  • Université Bordeaux

    Talence 2003 - 2004 IUT Mesures Physiques

    Resumption of university schooling at the department of Physical Geometry in BORDEAUX

  • IUT 'A' Lille 1

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2003 - 2006 DUT Mesures Physiques

    Graduate of Industrial Engineering
    University and Technology Institute of Lille, dep. of PHYSICAL
    GEOMETRY (+ Certification: Electrical accreditation H2/B2)
    Research internship (2*3 Months):

    * Optimization of automate Telemechanic & technical machinery
    @ OCAS - Arcelor Mittal research laboratory center
    * Sound recording & voice optimization for documentary mov

