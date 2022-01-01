Pierre THÉVENIN

-
Staircon
- Ing. Commercial
-
Elecosoft (UK)
- Sales Engineer
2014 - maintenant
Commercial development and technical support for building software (Benelux, France, Swiss)
B2B sales, pre sales consultancy, VAS, Prescriber and dealer establishment, Online marketing and advertising (showrooms, press article creation, social media targeting, website meta data optimization for google ranking...), conducting training and SAS activities, activity of CRM information completion...
-
Voglauer
- Project Officer
2011 - 2014
Luxe hotel renovation projects management
* Site Coordination (site teams manager), customer communication, hand-over management, site control, reporting and securing agreement
* Logistic management, plans control, site measurement, sales support, security and authorization &admin. doc.
establishment...
Contact pers.: Jurgen Vanhees (Chief) GSM: 0032476593371
-
AXS Consultancy
- Project Manager
2011 - 2014
AXS-consultancy (Sinaai-BE), Project Manager for renovation and furniture of individual and hotel chains for the French, Belgium and Nederland markets on behalf of the international firm Voglauer.
• Site Coordination: management of Austrian fitters team (4 -10 pers.), customer communication, hand-over management, site control, reporting for internal support, extra cost validation…
• Logistic: delivery, waste disposal and accommodation organisation…
• Project preparation: plans control, site measurement, offer transl. (De/En>Fr), security and authorisation doc. establishment…
-
U&I Learning (BE)
- Technical Writer
-
U&I Learning nv
- Technical Writer
2008 - 2011
To resume my position in U&I Learning, I will say that I was in charge of online training of technicians of the SNCB, Knowledge management and reprocessing of technical documents.
I know fluently how to manage editing tools of technical writing and I have a very good analytical mind combined with ease of drafting and educational, supported by:
• A method of writing clear and precise (IMAP), very popular for technical papers to synthesize information and make it easy to access.
• An approach validated by trainers from the technical teams of SNCB.
• The mastery of tools Learning Management (Online course creation for technicians from SNCB Oustart LMS).
• The mastery of tools and methods for Content Management (IMAP, FSPRO, FrameMaker...).
• Experience as a technical writer on the achievement and the rewriting of more than 100 technical papers exported in various formats (HTML, PDF and Word).
-
Arcelor Mittal
- Research laboratory
2006 - 2006
trainee (3 months) , optimalisation of technical machinery
-
KINKYSTAR.vzw
- Music Manager
2006 - 2007
VZW Label Kinky Star (Ghent), Music Manager
• Promotion: launch of new albums, information campaigns via
web, street marketing…
• Booking: recruitment of new customers, logistical support,
budgets and contract
• Management: search for partners (distribution, touring)
-
Riquita
- Sound Technician
2005 - 2005
Trainee (3months), optimisation of sound production