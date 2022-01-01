Pierre THÉVENIN

My introduction in Staircon for FR-BE-LU markets.

Educated as an Industrial engineer, I’ve always been submerged since the age of 15 in a technical world and in the daily practice of the most modern machinery (Automation and control, computer programming and machine language programming, CAD and 3D design Tools and software…)



As soon as I had my degree in hand, I chose to specialize in Marketing. Thanks to natural abilities and a specific interest in the matter, I got skills that permitted me to understand and integrate (enter, move in) the commercial world with a technical and personal approach (I like the technical as well as the personal aspect of the commercial world of marketing- people skills)



Thanks to these technical and people skills I have been able to successfully manage projects for a number of very demanding clients, such as:

• Ing. Commercial resp. for sales and technical support of the Staircon French Market (Stair Software - Group Elecosoft)

• Project Manager for a furniture company in the luxury hotel sector for development of my commercial abilities

• Technical writer / editor for securing the Belgian railway network



Mes compétences :

Rédaction technique

Gestion de projet

Sciences de l'ingénieur

Marketing

Commercial development

technical support

B2B Sales

Advertising

Online Marketing

Site Coordination

Logistic management

sales support

eLearning

Event Mgmt

Industrial Engineering

Social Media Marketing

eMarketing

Social Media

Adobe Acrobat

Adobe Photoshop

Pixlr