Pierre VIDARD
Pierre VIDARD
Trappes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ACTEMIUM
- Chef de projet
Trappes
2006 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De L'Electronique Et De Ses Applications
Cergy Pontoise
2002 - 2006
AEI
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
2000 - 2002
Automatismes et Systèmes
Lycée Notre Dame Des Minimes
Lyon
1987 - 2000
Math
Réseau
Carole CIURARIU
Catherine CHUNG
Epaillard SYLVAIN
Estelle MILLON
Florent MARTIN
Florian FAURE
Jean BAJARD
Nicolas FOREST
Virginie ASTIER