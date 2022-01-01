Plat JEREMY

Entreprises
- Auto entrepreneur
2016 - maintenant
plombier, chauffagiste, salle de bains clé en mains.
Neuf et rénovation.
Paritculiers & professionnels
-
Technitoit ® "La Maison Auto-Nettoyante"
- Ouvrier TCE
2015 - 2016
-
TCE
- Ouvrier
2014 - 2014
Entreprise ARTE SERCIVE ,
-
Jli batiment
- Auto entrepreneur
2011 - 2013
* Auto - entrepreneur (Plomberie, Chauffage, Sllb clé en main)
-
Entreprise RENOVEO ,
- Chef de chantier
2011 - 2011
TCE
-
Entreprise ALLAIRE Yann
- Plombier & Chauffagiste
2009 - 2011
plomberie chauffage salle de bains clé en main
-
Interim
- Plombier
2009 - 2009
-
Thema industrie
- Plombier
2009 - 2009
-
Afpa saint herblain
- Stagiaire
2008 - 2009
AFPA dont 2 stages :
Entreprise ALLAIRE Yann (1 mois) / Sarl GREGOIRE (2 semaines)
-
Entreprise LUSSON Jean Michel
- Plaquiste
2007 - 2008
,
-
Société CD BAT
- Plaquiste
2006 - 2007
-
Société CD BAT
- Opérateur
2003 - 2005
Ets TRELLEBORG et Ets DESFOSSES ,
-
Brasserie et gastro
- Barman
2001 - 2003
Brasseries et semi gastronomique
(Évolution de commis à chef barman)
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée