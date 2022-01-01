Menu

Plat JEREMY

SAINT HERBLON

Entreprises

  • PS home - Auto entrepreneur

    2016 - maintenant plombier, chauffagiste, salle de bains clé en mains.
    Neuf et rénovation.
    Paritculiers & professionnels

  • Technitoit ® "La Maison Auto-Nettoyante" - Ouvrier TCE

    2015 - 2016

  • TCE - Ouvrier

    2014 - 2014 Entreprise ARTE SERCIVE ,

  • Jli batiment - Auto entrepreneur

    2011 - 2013 * Auto - entrepreneur (Plomberie, Chauffage, Sllb clé en main)

  • Entreprise RENOVEO , - Chef de chantier

    2011 - 2011 TCE

  • Entreprise ALLAIRE Yann - Plombier & Chauffagiste

    2009 - 2011 plomberie chauffage salle de bains clé en main

  • Interim - Plombier

    2009 - 2009

  • Thema industrie - Plombier

    2009 - 2009

  • Afpa saint herblain - Stagiaire

    2008 - 2009 AFPA dont 2 stages :
    Entreprise ALLAIRE Yann (1 mois) / Sarl GREGOIRE (2 semaines)

  • Entreprise LUSSON Jean Michel - Plaquiste

    2007 - 2008 ,

  • Société CD BAT - Plaquiste

    2006 - 2007

  • Société CD BAT - Opérateur

    2003 - 2005 Ets TRELLEBORG et Ets DESFOSSES ,

  • Brasserie et gastro - Barman

    2001 - 2003 Brasseries et semi gastronomique
    (Évolution de commis à chef barman)

Formations

