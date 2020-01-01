Priscille FLORENT

Mes compétences :
Project Management
Technical sales
Medical Imaging
Orthopaedics
Image processing
Support
Entreprises
Invenios France
- Account Manager
Commercial | Lyon (69000)2014 - 2018I am responsible for sales and commercial development of Varioptic products in the United States, Canada, Northern and Eastern Europe, Italy, Spain and Israel.
I develop new opportunities on the different markets of the liquid lens technology: bar code reading, machine vision, medical imaging, fiber optic inspection, microscopy, robotic,,...
I propose solutions adapted to the customer need and in line with the technology possibilities.
I keep the customer updated about the new products introduction plan.
I negotiate prices and contracts with customers.
I provide technical support to the customers in evaluation, development or production.
I select, train, follow-up and motivate our sales channels in my geographical area.
GE Healthcare
- Chef de projet - Développement service et maintenance
2011 - 2014Led and planned development of service aspects (installation and maintenance) for installed based system:
- Analysed service impacts (technical documentation, tools and spare parts needs)
- Specificed service features
- Planned service validation and supervise field engineers and support engineers during validation
- Followed up the execution with the plan
Improved technical publication for installation and maintenance: Hardware, software, mechanical and Image Quality aspects.
Trained service team and application specialist on new service features.
Led new measurement tools introduction (kV, mA, mAs, and dose measurement): feasibility study, technical validation, negotiation with suppliers, discussion with service pole.
Synchronized sourcing, design transfer and supply chain team for spare part introduction.
Supervised apprentice, interns and technical publication writer.
GE Healthcare
- Ingénieur Qualité Image - Mammographie
2007 - 2011Resolved customer issues and provided customer satisfaction on Image Quality subject, providing technical explanation or solution.
Provided technical support and trained international teams on Image quality issue resolution: Manufacturing team, Complaint handling Unit team.
Led and planned Image Quality validation for new part introduction due to obsolescence.
Led Mammography printers and monitors Image quality qualification.
Specified and developed technical solution on Mammography Image chain.