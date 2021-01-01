Menu

Quentin ARNOULT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Finance
Marketing

Entreprises

  • CCL Industries - Account Manager

    2016 - maintenant

  • Inventory Management Europe - Sales Executive

    2015 - 2016 • Provide customers with competitive quotations.
    • Making sure products and services are supplied to customers on time.
    • Regularly liaise with our suppliers to ensure the progress of existing orders.
    • Manage customer relationship and handle customer issues.

  • Toshiba - Ingénieur commercial

    Puteaux 2014 - 2014 • Identify business to business (B2B) sales opportunities through cold calling and leverage existing internal sources of sales leads for our full line of MFP (multi functional printer) products/ Creative and Production Colour Solutions in an assigned geographic territory.
    • Successful cross-selling techniques among product offerings which include office products, telecommunications, notebooks, tablets, televisions, digital signage and bar code printers.
    • Full sales cycle to gain market share which includes: new business development, prospecting, cold calling, scheduling client meetings, preparing presentation/demo, proposal writing, and ultimately winning new business.
    • Achieve and exceed sales quotas.

  • TREVES - Assistant contrôleur financier

    2013 - 2014 Oct. 2013-Jan. 2014 (4 months), Short-term contract.
    Mar. 2013-Sept. 2013 (7 months), Internship.

    • Assist with preparations of monthly management accounts.
    • Investigating and answering routine queries.
    • Support the preparation of monthly management accounts, budget and quarterly forecasts.
    • Analyse basic financial information.
    • Assisting in the preparation and review of profit and loss and balance sheet reports.
    • Identify and resolve errors and discrepancies.
    • Create, develop and maintain accounting spreadsheets.

  • Sarl Arnoult Production - Commercial

    2010 - 2012 May-Jul. 2010, Jun.-Aug. 2012 (6 months)

    • Create a database for solar tracker installers and a newsletter for partners.
    • Follow customers and suppliers relationship.
    • Search new business partners and launch a new solar tracker.

  • Hypermarché CORA - Assistant Manager de rayon

    2007 - 2009 Oct. 2007, May-Jun. 2008, Oct. 2008 (4 months)

    • Manage and motivate a team to increase sales and ensure efficiency.
    • Manage stock levels and make key decisions about stock control.
    • Analyse sales figures and forecast future sales.
    • Analyse and interpret trends to facilitate planning.
    • Use information technology to record sales figures, for data analysis and forward planning.
    • Respond to customer complaints and comments.
    • Organise special promotions, displays and events.

  • Association de la Jeunesse de Semide - Président

    2006 - 2013 2006 -2013 (7 years), President.
    2004 - 2006 (2 years), Vice-President.

    • Organise 4 events per year with a budget of 24,000€, and in average 400 people per event.
    • Increase benefits every year of about 4 to 9%. Launch new kinds of events to diversify our activity.
    • Search sponsors from private and public sectors and manage a team of 18 members.

Formations

  • University Of Newcastle Upon Tyne Business School

    Newcastle Upon Tyne 2012 - 2012 Strategic Management, Brand Management, Public Relations, Distribution and Merchandising, Digital Marketing, Project Management.

  • ISM - International School Of Management

    Dortmund 2011 - 2011 Crisis Management, Entrepreneurship, Intercultural Communication, Branding and Communication Management, Strategic Control.

  • Université De Sherbrooke

    Sherbrooke 2010 - 2010 Marketing Research, Communications and Integrated Marketing, Principles of Administration, Communication.

  • Groupe ESC Troyes

    Troyes 2009 - 2013 Master II

    • Sales Management, Communication and Sales Promotion, Brand Management, International Negotiation, Applied Marketing Research, E -business, Supply Chain Management, Merchandising, Strategic Management, International Logistics.

    • Financial Analysis, Audit, Budget and plans, Financial Decisions, International Finance, Financial Engineering, Financial Markets, Accounting Standards.

