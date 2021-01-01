Quentin ARNOULT

2015 - 2016• Provide customers with competitive quotations.
• Making sure products and services are supplied to customers on time.
• Regularly liaise with our suppliers to ensure the progress of existing orders.
• Manage customer relationship and handle customer issues.
Toshiba
- Ingénieur commercial
Puteaux2014 - 2014• Identify business to business (B2B) sales opportunities through cold calling and leverage existing internal sources of sales leads for our full line of MFP (multi functional printer) products/ Creative and Production Colour Solutions in an assigned geographic territory.
• Successful cross-selling techniques among product offerings which include office products, telecommunications, notebooks, tablets, televisions, digital signage and bar code printers.
• Full sales cycle to gain market share which includes: new business development, prospecting, cold calling, scheduling client meetings, preparing presentation/demo, proposal writing, and ultimately winning new business.
• Achieve and exceed sales quotas.
• Assist with preparations of monthly management accounts.
• Investigating and answering routine queries.
• Support the preparation of monthly management accounts, budget and quarterly forecasts.
• Analyse basic financial information.
• Assisting in the preparation and review of profit and loss and balance sheet reports.
• Identify and resolve errors and discrepancies.
• Create, develop and maintain accounting spreadsheets.
• Manage and motivate a team to increase sales and ensure efficiency.
• Manage stock levels and make key decisions about stock control.
• Analyse sales figures and forecast future sales.
• Analyse and interpret trends to facilitate planning.
• Use information technology to record sales figures, for data analysis and forward planning.
• Respond to customer complaints and comments.
• Organise special promotions, displays and events.
• Organise 4 events per year with a budget of 24,000€, and in average 400 people per event.
• Increase benefits every year of about 4 to 9%. Launch new kinds of events to diversify our activity.
• Search sponsors from private and public sectors and manage a team of 18 members.
• Sales Management, Communication and Sales Promotion, Brand Management, International Negotiation, Applied Marketing Research, E -business, Supply Chain Management, Merchandising, Strategic Management, International Logistics.
• Financial Analysis, Audit, Budget and plans, Financial Decisions, International Finance, Financial Engineering, Financial Markets, Accounting Standards.