Quentin AUFROY

Softeam (at Orange)
- Project Manager – Web Development Engineer
Paris
2012 - maintenant
PROJECT :
Maintenance/Enhancements on the Livebox ProV3 administration web interface.
MISSION:
- Define the technical architecture in GWT for all new pages
- Perform application maintenance
- Create yPBX configuration pages (telephone exchange)
- Perform integration and validation on site
- Project management, SCRUM Master (team size of 1-4 people)
LANGUAGES & TECHNO:
GWT, Javascript, JQuery, Eclipse, SVN, XPath, JSON, QC, Scrum.
Softeam (at AirFrance)
- Design and Development Engineer
Roissy CDG
2011 - 2012
PROJECT :
The Air France Intranet Application centralizes and manages contact information for staff involved in flights and allows this information be communicated to other applications.
MISSION:
- Developed an Intranet J2EE application from scratch, from the Enterprise layer (BO/DTO, DAO, Façade. Application Component) to the GUI.
- IBM development tools including RSA (Rational Software Architect) and WAS (WebSphere Application Server).
- Used Struts, Spring (IoC) and Hibernate Frameworks across the internal Air France frameworks such as JRAF and Welcome.
- Created an Oracle database on Toad (DDL file generation)
- Performed UML design and modelling with an Air France tool integrated into RSA
LANGUAGES & TECHNO:
RSA, WAS, Java/J2EE, Struts, Spring (IoC), Hibernate, JQuery, Oracle, Toad
Softeam (Project for INRA)
- Design and Development Engineer
Paris
2010 - 2011
PROJECT :
Application designed to prepare for site survey expeditions and to process the data collected
by the INRA staff.
MISSION:
- Developed RCP plugins, based on the Eclipse Modeling Framework (EMF).
- Contributed to the development of a graphical editor with Graphical Editing
Framework (GEF).
- Performed UML modelling with the Modelio tool.
- Used the Mantis (bug tracker) and Redmine (project management) tools.
LANGUAGES & TECHNO:
Eclipse RCP, SWT, JFace, EMF, GEF, Modelio, Mantis, Redmine
GeorgiaTech R&D Ireland
- R&D Engineer (analysis and development)
2009 - 2010
MISSIONS:
- (2 months) Developed iPhone/iPad applications for RFID solutions in real time. (warehouse inventory process, assisted living, realtime positioning system)
LANGUAGES & TECHNO:
Objective-C, Java/J2EE, RFID Readers/Tags, Censors, PC/Mac, iPhone/iPad
- (2 months) Developed an iPhone application for the Georgia Tech Atlanta campus’s Augmented Reality. This application allows the user to find campus buildings and superimpose related information onto the screen using different types of media: text, sound, video or photos.
LANGUAGES & TECHNO:
Objective-C, Mac, iPhone, Agile
- (5 months) Implemented the RFID technology for the CLASS project (Catheter Laboratory Automated Stockroom System) which allows medical products to be tracked from their manufacture to their use in a hospital or clinic
LANGUAGES & TECHNO:
Java/J2EE, Web-Service, RFID Readers/Tags, EPCIS
- (3 months) Integrated the RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology and developed IPTV applications on the Cisco Set-Top Box and iPhone applications.
LANGUAGES & TECHNO:
VB, Java, Objective-C, HTML, Javascript, CSS, Ajax, Cisco STB, IPTV, iPhone, Mac/PC, RFID Readers/Tags
- (3 months) Developed and analyzed IPTV applications for Cisco STB (Medical assistance application).
LANGUAGES & TECHNO:
Aptana, HTML, CSS, Javascript, Ajax, Flickr/Twitter Web API, Cisco STB
Ericsson
- Intern
MASSY
2008 - 2008
PROJECT:
Java training and development of a plug-in using internal OCP modules.
MISSION:
- Developed an RCP plug-in and prototype in Swing.
- Used JIRA for bug tracking, issue tracking and project management.
LANGUAGES & TECHNO:
Eclipse RCP, JAVA, Swing, SWT, JFace, JIRA