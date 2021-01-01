Menu

Quentin BERNARD

SAIGON

I Lead the Training & Talent Development for Central Group Vietnam (17 000 people) where are I am also responsible for coaching the Top Management (200).
With more than 20 years of working experience, and over 10 years of HR experience, I am a certified Professional coach (PCCCP), specialised in Learning & Talent development in multicultural environment.
Before moving to Vietnam, I developed for 10 years a consulting practice based in Singapore. Passionate and driven by the ambition to grow and develop others, I have a rich business experience and in-depth knowledge of best practices across a broad variety of business and talent management disciplines, including business process excellence, leadership team effectiveness succession planning, staffing, performance management, leadership development and career development. I have a track record of delivering results in a diverse, multi-geographical, multi-cultural environment.
I also bring a strong expertise and experience in design, development and delivery of Leadership and Development program, ranging from specialized and tailored programs, to online and core curriculum type of programs.
I started my career as a fast track high potential in the retail, wholesale and the consulting industry where I learnt to adapt to different environments, manage important projects, elaborate and monitor yearly budgets, negotiate with internal and external parties.

Organisational development
Talent Management
Change Management
Develop others
Team Management
Project Management
Procurement
Leadership management
Forecasting
Cross culture management
Business Development

    2011 - maintenant Founder and Director of the company.
    - Key clients: Multinational companies, Charities, Singaporean companies
    - Industries: Banking and Finance, Insurance, F&B, Electronics, Transport, Education, Museum, Social institutions
    - Domains of knowledge:
    Talent Management, Change management, Leadership management, Organisational development, Committee Steering, Learning tools and learning methodologies, Adult education, Latest trends in talent management, Motivation, Experiential learning, Train the trainer, Intercultural management (strong knowledge in Asian and Singaporean culture), Innovation and creativity.

    - Key assignments:
    Organisational strategy (interview of stakeholders, organisational-Talent acquisition program), Facilitation Board level, Focus group, Vision definition and alignment, Intercultural workshop, Team bonding, Train The Trainer, Creativity workshop

  • Coach independant - Independent Coach

    2007 - 2010 Achievements:
    Over 100 `coachees' many of whom are now successful entrepreneurs, in places such as California and Dubai.

  • Nemeos Nemecom - Co-Founder & Sales Director

    2002 - 2006 A consulting and IT services firm specialized in digital entertainment The Company ran under its own brand multimedia outlets, and marketed its services to the territorial communities and to the hotels and leisure centers. Nemeos created a subsidiary, Nemecom, a global purchasing office specialized in digital entertainment.
    Mission & Main Achievements

    Hiring, training and development of 17 fresh graduates *Operation of two multimedia public outlets (38 et 22 working stations) *Consulting missions with Pubic Institutions *Delivery of turnkey operational multimedia outlets * Creation of a global online purchasing office www.nemecom.com : 200 clients, 6000 trade references, 25 suppliers

  • CSC Peat Marwick - Senior Consultant

    MONTAUBAN 2000 - 2002 Key clients: Lyonnaise des Eaux / Cegetel / Sommer Alibert / France Telecom ;
    - Key Assignments
    * Business consulting and specialization in procurement;
    * Coaching of buyers;
    * Change Management;
    * Optimization of the purchasing practices - Reorganization of the purchasing and supplying processes;
    * Defining of e-procurement strategy;
    * Implementing a ``best practice" policy in the relationship with the content supplier;
    * Definition and management of a suppliers panel;
    * Implementation of a method, a process and an organisation of sales forecasts;

  • Auchan - Product manager & National buyer

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 1997 - 1999 (Privately Held; over 100 000 employees; 1997 - Dec 1999 (2½ years)
    - Key Assignment
    * Selected, structured and purchased the range of kitchenware products for all hypermarkets in France;
    * Yearly purchasing turnover: 75 M EUR
    * Responsible for the sales nationwide;
    - Main Achievement
    * A growth of 7% for the company when the national market was stagnant.
    * Auchan became the 1rts French Retailer in kitchenware over taking Carrefour for the first time

  • Procter & Gamble - Business development

    Asnières-sur-Seine 1995 - 1997 Procter & Gamble - (Privately Held; over 100 000 employees; Sales - Regional Key Account
    - Key Assignment
    * Responsible for P&G's business development in France's Midi-Pyrenees region;
    * Yearly turnover: 5M EUR
    * Negotiation with regional Key accounts;

