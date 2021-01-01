Quentin BERNARD

I Lead the Training & Talent Development for Central Group Vietnam (17 000 people) where are I am also responsible for coaching the Top Management (200).

With more than 20 years of working experience, and over 10 years of HR experience, I am a certified Professional coach (PCCCP), specialised in Learning & Talent development in multicultural environment.

Before moving to Vietnam, I developed for 10 years a consulting practice based in Singapore. Passionate and driven by the ambition to grow and develop others, I have a rich business experience and in-depth knowledge of best practices across a broad variety of business and talent management disciplines, including business process excellence, leadership team effectiveness succession planning, staffing, performance management, leadership development and career development. I have a track record of delivering results in a diverse, multi-geographical, multi-cultural environment.

I also bring a strong expertise and experience in design, development and delivery of Leadership and Development program, ranging from specialized and tailored programs, to online and core curriculum type of programs.

I started my career as a fast track high potential in the retail, wholesale and the consulting industry where I learnt to adapt to different environments, manage important projects, elaborate and monitor yearly budgets, negotiate with internal and external parties.



