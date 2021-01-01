Quentin BEZARD-FALGAS

I studied Industrial Design in France and chose to be specialized in digital product and service. Worked as UX designer freelance during one year then moved to Asia and grew as a Lead UX Designer and UX Researcher.



I'm a tutorial consumer and like to constantly improve my skills and learn new things that could help me at work or for personal purpose.



I mostly love to spend my weekends on photoshop or after effect for friend's requests.



Grew with music and arts. I got my 3rd level diploma in percussion, was part of a batucada and also had a rock band.



I'm a fan of Capoeira, do a bit of Taekwondo and casually like to run.



I've been living in Asia for the past 4 years and I’m now back in Europe.



I'm currently looking for opportunities, if you want to know more about me, have a look at my projects and/or contact me for further discussions.



Mes compétences :

User experience

User interface design

User research

Motion design

Google analytics

Service Design

Design Thinking

Workshop Animation

User testing