Quentin BEZARD-FALGAS

En résumé

I studied Industrial Design in France and chose to be specialized in digital product and service. Worked as UX designer freelance during one year then moved to Asia and grew as a Lead UX Designer and UX Researcher.

I'm a tutorial consumer and like to constantly improve my skills and learn new things that could help me at work or for personal purpose.

I mostly love to spend my weekends on photoshop or after effect for friend's requests.

Grew with music and arts. I got my 3rd level diploma in percussion, was part of a batucada and also had a rock band.

I'm a fan of Capoeira, do a bit of Taekwondo and casually like to run.

I've been living in Asia for the past 4 years and I’m now back in Europe.

I'm currently looking for opportunities, if you want to know more about me, have a look at my projects and/or contact me for further discussions.

Mes compétences :
User experience
User interface design
User research
Motion design
Google analytics
Service Design
Design Thinking
Workshop Animation
User testing

Entreprises

  • Dmi (digital Management, Inc.) - Lead UX Designer & UX Researcher

    Bethesda 2016 - 2018 I joined DMI in 2016 as an UX Designer to strengthen their CX team. I mostly worked on mobile application projects with international clients. I’ve been leading the UX researches and design and also trained junior colleagues into discovery and concept activities. I also worked on new technology trends such as Chatbot (Ai) and HoloLens (Ar). This experience developed my ability to work on big project involving large team.

    UX DESIGN & UX RESEARCH
    - Participate in scoping and estimation work along with sales and development leads.
    - Guide the design process, drive decisions and assist in estimating resource needs and schedules.
    - Lead and conduct UX Researches such as interviews, testing or Data analysis.
    - Produce and communicate research findings such as personas, journey map or testing report.
    - Participate in and drive co-creation workshops with clients, end users and the team.
    - Produce and communicate recommendations using storyboard, flowcharts or prototypes.
    - Recommend roadmap prioritization and reassess it constantly based on the customer value.
    - Secure the correct visual quality and brand expression of the output from the Visual Designer.
    - Work closely with and support the development teams to ensure that the design is well implemented.

  • Melon Rouge Agency - UX / UI Designer, Motion & Industrial Designer

    2014 - 2016 I Arrived in Asia in 2014 with the idea to travel around. After two months I finally stopped with my suitcases in Phnom Penh then joined a design agency called Melon Rouge. I worked on developing the digital expertise of the agency and succeed by winning a contract of a dozen of serious game and various interfaces. I also suggested and led the creation of a motion design pole to answer the video needs of most of our client.

    UX / UI DESIGN
    - Participate in scoping and estimation work along with sales and development leads.
    - Lead and conduct UX Researches such as interviews and testing.
    - Produce and communicate visual design concepts and prototypes.
    - Produce the visuals assets and copywriting in certain cases.
    - Work closely with and support the development teams to ensure that the design is well implemented.

    INDUSTRIAL DESIGN
    - Iterate on product design by creating multiple sketches and moodboards.
    - Assist 3D prototyping and provide thorough technical draw.
    - Participate into industrial production discussion and suppliers management.

    MOTION DESIGN
    - Produce low-fi and high-fi storyboards and visual guidelines.
    - Produce visual assets.
    - Create and edit the videos.
    - Ensure the pole sustainability by recruiting new motion designers.

  • Freelance - UX / UI Designer, Graphic & Motion Designer

    2013 - 2014 I became freelance during my studies and used my free time to work with my client. I continued my freelance journey during one year after getting my Master2. I designed mobile applications, websites, animations and brand identities.

    UX / UI DESIGN
    - Produce and communicate recommendations using flowcharts.
    - Product the visuals assets.
    - Work closely with and support the development teams to ensure that the design is well implemented.

    MOTION DESIGN
    - Produce low-fi and high-fi storyboards and visual guidelines.
    - Produce visual assets.
    - Create and edit the videos.

    GRAPHIC DESIGN
    - Infographics conception.
    - Brand identity conception.

  • Thales - UX / UI Intern Designer

    Courbevoie 2013 - 2013 I worked at the Thales Design Center during 7 months as an intern UX/UI designer. My main project was to design an interface to communicate, compile and analyze archaeological research from Brazil. The second part of my internship was to practice the Design Thinking methods and develop my skills by conducting short workshops with different Thales Team.

    UX / UI DESIGN
    - Conduct Stakeholders interview and field research.
    - Produce and communicate recommendations using flowcharts and prototypes.
    - Produce visual assets.
    - Work closely with and support the development teams to ensure that the design is well implemented.

    WORKSHOP
    - Facilitate the workshops and advise the teams on good practices.
    - Participate in and drive co-creation workshops with the teams.
    - Produce low-fi prototype based on team concept.
    - Produce the team pitch material.

  • LN Square - UX / UI Intern Designer

    2010 - 2010 I worked at LN Square during 6 months as an intern UX/UI designer. I designed mobile applications for iOS, Android and Blackberry.

    UX / UI DESIGN
    - Participate in scoping and estimation work along with sales and development leads.
    - Produce flowchart and wireframe.
    - Produce visual assets.
    - Work closely with and support the development teams to ensure that the design is well implemented.

Formations

  • Strate - Ecole De Design

    Sevres 2008 - 2013 Master2

    I studied Industrial Design in Paris at STRATE. I chose to be specialised in “Interactive systems and objects” and got my Master2 in 2013.

