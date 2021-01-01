Quentin BEZARD-FALGAS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
I studied Industrial Design in France and chose to be specialized in digital product and service. Worked as UX designer freelance during one year then moved to Asia and grew as a Lead UX Designer and UX Researcher.
I'm a tutorial consumer and like to constantly improve my skills and learn new things that could help me at work or for personal purpose.
I mostly love to spend my weekends on photoshop or after effect for friend's requests.
Grew with music and arts. I got my 3rd level diploma in percussion, was part of a batucada and also had a rock band.
I'm a fan of Capoeira, do a bit of Taekwondo and casually like to run.
I've been living in Asia for the past 4 years and I’m now back in Europe.
I'm currently looking for opportunities, if you want to know more about me, have a look at my projects and/or contact me for further discussions.
Mes compétences :
User experience
User interface design
User research
Motion design
Google analytics
Service Design
Design Thinking
Workshop Animation
User testing