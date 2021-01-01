Retail
Quentin BOËSARD
Quentin BOËSARD
Montrouge
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Crédit Agricole
- Chargé de clientèle Agri-Pro
Montrouge
2013 - maintenant
Crédit Agricole
- Conseiller financier
Montrouge
2010 - 2013
Crédit Agricole
- Conseiller clientèle
Montrouge
2009 - 2010
Formations
CETCA Formation Interne Crédit Agricole Côtes D'Armor
Ploufragan
2011 - 2013
BACHELOR
ESCOTT
Cesson Sevigne
2006 - 2009
Master 1 en Gestion et Administration d'entreprise
Administration d'Entreprise
Centre De Formation D'Armor (CFA)
Pommerit Jaudy
2004 - 2006
BTS ACSE
Réseau
Arnaud COLLET
Camille DAUPHIN
Céline GEFFRELOT
Emmanuel BOURUET AUBERTOT
François HÉLARY
Julie OPPEIN
Maxime LESTIENNE
Myriam MICHEL
