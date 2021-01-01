Menu

Quentin BOUTRY

Villeneuve d'Ascq

Entreprises

  • Decathlon - CHEF DE PRODUIT

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2014 - maintenant

  • Oxylane wed'ze - Assistant chef de produit ski/snowboard

    2012 - 2014 Sélection / validation / communication sur les gammes de produits.
    Formations vendeurs
    Présentation des gammes

  • Oxylane wed'ze - Assistant chef de produit ski / snowboard

    2012 - 2014

  • Decathlon - Vendeur

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2011 - 2012 Vendeur Sportif Cycles / Sports collectifs / glisse: Salaise - 38
    Ouverture magasin

  • Paye ton scenar - Résponsable événementiel

    2010 - 2011 Recherche partenaires
    Lancement commercial
    responsable de la communication
    Mise en oeuvre et gestion de l'événement

