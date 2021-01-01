Retail
Quentin BOUTRY
Quentin BOUTRY
Villeneuve d'Ascq
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Decathlon
- CHEF DE PRODUIT
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2014 - maintenant
Oxylane wed'ze
- Assistant chef de produit ski/snowboard
2012 - 2014
Sélection / validation / communication sur les gammes de produits.
Formations vendeurs
Présentation des gammes
Oxylane wed'ze
- Assistant chef de produit ski / snowboard
2012 - 2014
Decathlon
- Vendeur
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2011 - 2012
Vendeur Sportif Cycles / Sports collectifs / glisse: Salaise - 38
Ouverture magasin
Paye ton scenar
- Résponsable événementiel
2010 - 2011
Recherche partenaires
Lancement commercial
responsable de la communication
Mise en oeuvre et gestion de l'événement
Formations
INSEEC ALPES-SAVOIE
Le Bourget Du Lac
2012 - 2014
Master Managament Marketing Communication Sport
Réseau
Adeline LESERVOISIER
Bastien SEIGNOBOS
Benoit ARPIN
Colin BARBÉ
Florian BERTHELIN
Laura PEDRON
Marion D'ANDRÉA
Philippe CLAVEAU
Romain LESCURE
Yves BONTOUX
