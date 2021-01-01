Retail
Quentin CHATELUS
Quentin CHATELUS
Villeneuve d'Ascq
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Internet
Decathlon
- Vendeur
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2016 - maintenant
ISCPA - Institut Des Médias (Lyon)
Lyon
2016 - maintenant
Bachelor
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere
Lyon
2014 - 2016
Faculté de Sciences Economiques et Gestion Parcours International Minerve Espagnol
UCPA Formation
Lyon
2012 - 2013
BAFA
Lycée Aiguerande STG - GRH (Belleville Sur Saône
Belleville Sur Saône (69)
2010 - 2014
Baccalauréat Economique et Social
Baccalauréat ES mention européenne espagnol
Cédric EYSSETTE
Sébastien RENAUD
Thomas LACONDEMINE
