Benjamin ROUX
Benjamin ROUX
Saint-Denis
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Xerox
- Assistant RH
Saint-Denis
2014 - maintenant
Saint Jean
- Préparateur de commandes
Romans-sur-Isère
2010 - 2013
Formations
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere
Lyon
2012 - maintenant
IUT
Valence
2009 - 2012
Réseau
Anaïs MOURRA
Aurélie DEPAY
Carine MARTINS DOS SANTOS
Carole-Anne PACIFICI
Clothilde JOURNEL
Fanny CARRET
Nassima MEHENNI
Noémie GREFFIER
Rémy JUVENON
Romain YVRARD
