Quentin CHAUVON

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Event Organization
Catia
Fluent
Entreprises
PRAXY SAS
- Quality Manager
2011 - 2014Assignments as Quality Manager for PRAXY, in the aim of ensuring the consistency and continuous improvement of services:
- Providing performance level evaluations for regional SMBs in the PRAXY network (composing audits, working on-site with staff members, etc.)
- Implementing corrective action plans related to the audits (by presenting observations, validating them with the SMB concerned and with our customer, and then implementing the scheduled plan).
- Updating quality-control documents for our customers (assessment, efficiency, authorization to waste treatment, etc.) ensuring our services have a high level of quality and comply with legal regulations.
- Representing PRAXY and its SMB members at professional federation meetings (debating law projects and discussing industrial synergy that could be developed).
ERDF
- Conception of a solar-powered egg incubator
2009 - 2010Consisted of conceptualizing an incubator completely powered by solar energy. Because the materials were readily available, there was no cost. This project was dedicated to Burkina Faso's poultry farmers. This humanitarian project was jointly led with ErDF-GrDF and an NGO - I.D.É.E.S. Rive droite.
Formations
Université Nancy 1 Henri Poincaré (Vandoeuvre Les Nancy)