Quentin CHERRUAULT
Ajouter
Quentin CHERRUAULT
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Entreprises
SNCF
- Projeteur Etude Ouvrage d'Art
2011 - maintenant
SNCF
- Alternant TO Voie
2010 - 2011
Guintoli
- Chef de chantier
Tarascon
2010 - 2010
Guintoli
- Aide conducteur de travaux
Tarascon
2010 - 2010
Heulin
- Ouvrier
2009 - 2009
Construction du Stade MMArena au mans
Sadrin Rapin
- Ouvrier
2008 - 2008
Sadrin Rapin
- Ouvrier
2007 - 2007
Formations
IUT Cergy Pontoise (Cergy Pontoise)
Cergy Pontoise
2010 - 2011
Licence Professionnelle Infrastructure Ferroviaire
IUT Génie Civil
Rennes
2008 - 2010
DUT Génie Civil option Travaux Publics et Amménagement
Lycée Réaumur
Laval
2005 - 2008
