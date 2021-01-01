Menu

Quentin COHEN SOLAL

En résumé

Young French consultant who is currently enrolled in a final internship in IT Consulting at Solucom.
I recently finished his Master 2 in Management of Technology and Innovation, after a gap year filled with a seven month internship in International Business Management at Microsoft for MSN and the Bing Apps, and a 6 month internship in Trade Advisement, in Sydney at BusinessFrance Australia & New Zealand for the IT & Services department.
Excellent creative and analytical skills, good team spirit, volunteer. Always strive for excellence and deliver with consistency and reliability.

Passionated about entrepreneurship, High Technology and the Digital World.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows
Visual FoxPro
SPSS
Maple
MSN
Customer Relationship Management
C Programming Language
Business Development
Apple iWork
Apple MacOS
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Illustrator

Entreprises

  • SoluCom - Junior Consultant

    puteaux 2015 - 2015 - Coordinated Le Credit Lyonnais project for bank agencies’ digitalization. (Tablets and connected TVs)
    - Studied and prepared Solucom’ IT System Department to Windows 10 adoption.

  • Zoobe - Strategic Business Consultant

    2014 - 2015 Elaborated a Business Plan for a new IoT product through my master in Management of Technology and Innovation

  • Ubifrance - Assistant Trade advisor / International Business Developer

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Business France, the French Agency for International Business Development, promotes International trade relations and business development between French and Australian companies.

    Responsibilities :
    • Provide business development strategies, analysis and recommendations
    • Assist French companies to enter the Australian market and prospect potential business partners.
    • Provide market research and sector overviews
    • Organize the ‘IT Healthcare & Silver Economy 2014’ trade mission (BtoB meetings, networking event, and business conferences related to the Australian and Singapourian medical technology and elderly people)

  • RATP - Innovation Consultant

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Coordonated a Innovative conception project For Groupe RATP through my master in Management of Technology and Innovation

  • Microsoft - International Business Manager Assistant

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2013 - 2014 Microsoft Apps Media and Publishing
    - Developed a Best Practice sharing App for MSN and Bing Apps
    - Business Analysis: Reported and followed-up on actions and requirement from markets.
    Analysis of monthly results and action plans for growth
    - Strategic analysis: Conception of strategic reports about digital practices for all 44 countries

  • Fit&Slim - Centre de remise en forme - Manager

    2013 - 2013 Fitness club Manager (aquabiking).
    Part-time job during my studies

  • LeTrot - Marketing Assistant

    2012 - 2012 Created, managed and updated data base of International equine photographers
    Created a list of prize and gift offerings for races
    Provided online support for weekly event After Work Paris – Vincennes

  • Evasion Vacance - Animateur de colonies de vacances

    2008 - 2013 Scoutmaster volunter for 5 years

Formations

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Master MTI - Management of Technology and Innovation

    Startup Business plan, Innovative conception (C/K Theory, RATP) and Technology foresight

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 2012 - 2013 M1

    Relevant coursework: Strategic management, Strategic Marketing, International Marketing, Consumer Behavior, Distribution and CRM, Services Marketing, Product Policy, Statistics, Marketing studies and research

  • Universidad De Salamanca (Salamanca)

    Salamanca 2011 - 2012 Bachelor's degree

    Bachelor's degree, Business Administration, Management and Operations

  • Université Paris Dauphine DEGEAD

    Paris 2009 - 2011 DEGEAD

    DEGEAD 1 & 2 (equivalent to a Degree in management and Applied Economics), Science Organization

  • Lycée Carnot

    Paris 2006 - 2009 Baccalauréat, Scientific section

    Magna cum laude

