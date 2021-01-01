Quentin COHEN SOLAL

Young French consultant who is currently enrolled in a final internship in IT Consulting at Solucom.

I recently finished his Master 2 in Management of Technology and Innovation, after a gap year filled with a seven month internship in International Business Management at Microsoft for MSN and the Bing Apps, and a 6 month internship in Trade Advisement, in Sydney at BusinessFrance Australia & New Zealand for the IT & Services department.

Excellent creative and analytical skills, good team spirit, volunteer. Always strive for excellence and deliver with consistency and reliability.



Passionated about entrepreneurship, High Technology and the Digital World.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Windows

Visual FoxPro

SPSS

Maple

MSN

Customer Relationship Management

C Programming Language

Business Development

Apple iWork

Apple MacOS

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Indesign

Adobe Illustrator