Quentin DAMEVIN

ANNECY-LE-VIEUX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Google Adwords
Adobe Illustrator
Google analytics
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • Zorba Production - Assistant de production

    2015 - 2015 Organisation et suivi des tournages, dossiers de demande de financements, inscriptions festivals, suivi de post-production, lecture de scénarios, montage...

  • Ifm electronic - E-Marketting (Google AdWords) - Intern

    2013 - 2013 Recherche de mots clés, mise en place des campagnes Google AdWords, analyse des résultats (Google analytique), optimisation de campagnes, etc.

  • National College Planning Solution - Intern

    2012 - 2012 Mise en place de la communication visuelle, des réseaux sociaux, création d’une identité graphique.

Formations

Réseau

