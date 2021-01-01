Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Quentin DAMEVIN
Quentin DAMEVIN
ANNECY-LE-VIEUX
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Google Adwords
Adobe Illustrator
Google analytics
Adobe Photoshop
Zorba Production
- Assistant de production
2015 - 2015
Organisation et suivi des tournages, dossiers de demande de financements, inscriptions festivals, suivi de post-production, lecture de scénarios, montage...
Ifm electronic
- E-Marketting (Google AdWords) - Intern
2013 - 2013
Recherche de mots clés, mise en place des campagnes Google AdWords, analyse des résultats (Google analytique), optimisation de campagnes, etc.
National College Planning Solution
- Intern
2012 - 2012
Mise en place de la communication visuelle, des réseaux sociaux, création d’une identité graphique.
Institut D’Etudes Politiques (IEP), SciencesPo Grenoble
Saint Martin D'Hères
2013 - maintenant
IAE Savoie Mont-Blanc (Annecy Le Vieux)
Annecy Le Vieux
2012 - 2013
L3 Information & Communication
IAE Savoie Mont Blanc
IUT SeRéCom-Université De Savoie (Annecy Le Vieux)
Annecy Le Vieux
2010 - 2012
Lycée Vaugelas
Chambery
2007 - 2010
Physique/Chimie
Axel CERELOZ
Emilie BOSSY
Jeaidi HACEN
Justine GONNET
Marie LESCURE (PLANTIER)
Martin DAMEVIN
Mickael LEFORESTIER
Nil PARRA
Thibaud TRUPPA
Virginie PAON
