Quentin DE LOUVENCOURT

PARIS

En résumé

Global business director, with extensive experience in digital & media, across automotive, FMCG, luxury industry and start ups.

Leadership approach over communications strategy, data, user journeys, 360 media plans including branding & eCommerce.

Proven success in organizing early businesses to grow, managing teams, supporting worldwide brands in their digital transformation (from innovation to structural evolution & precision marketing) and business growth.

Reliable & hard working leader, always caring about his team, allowing to deliver the best results, while all gaining experience and improving.

Intense competitor, sports enthusiast & most importantly, fly fisherman.

Mes compétences :
marketing

Entreprises

  • Mediacom - International Business Director

    PARIS 2017 - maintenant Managing global Maisons on the Richemont account, 55 markets
    From media strategies to global campaigns across multiple markets, supporting ecommerce growth & performance development

  • Mediacom - Business Partner

    PARIS 2016 - 2017 One Danone Team
    - Team Management
    - Client relationship Lead
    - Brands vision strategic monitoring
    - Ensures global storytelling of the recommendation from the insights to the KPIs
    - Cross brands strategic project management
    - Global brands activations coordination
    - Innovation Leader

  • Mediacom - Global Digital Director - Audi

    PARIS 2014 - maintenant Global digital lead for AUDI account, heading up Digital across 30 markets worldwide

  • Omnicom Media Group - International Digital Account Manager pour Renault EMEA

    boulogne billancourt 2011 - 2014 o Accompagner le développement de la stratégie digitale pour Renault/Dacia sur tous les leviers digitaux, plus précisément le display, les liens sponsorisés, et les partenariats en ligne.

    o Evaluer les performances de campagnes selon des objectifs définis au préalable (branding, génération de trafic, génération de leads, recrutement de fans / ambassadeurs de marque.

    o Coordonner et assurer le reporting des initiatives des OMD locaux à la Direction Marketing et Communication Monde pour 33 pays.

    o Coordonner des projets centraux en Europe de l’Ouest (Italie, France, Allemagne, Espagne, Grande Bretagne...) Exemple : Partenariat Central Latitude – Via Michelin de 9 mois (lancement septembre).

    o Assurer la coordination entre les régies, les agences créatives digitales (Publicis et Digitas) ainsi que l’agence web (Fullsix) depuis la prise du brief média jusqu’au lancement des campagnes média dans les pays.

    o Coordonner les actions d’ad serving (Doubleclick - outils de diffusion des bannières) sur toute l’Europe.

  • Gusbazar / Cobalink Group - Création & Lancement

    2009 - 2011 Dans le cadre de la création et du lancement d'un site de petites annonces généraliste gratuit (Gusbazar.com) : Responsable des partenariats

    - Gestion & mise en place des partenariats (e-commerce, trafic...)
    - Développement d'un réseau de diffusion en marque blanche
    - Gestion des réseaux de professionnels
    - Négociations BtoB
    - Pilotage des développements
    - Gestion des équipes

  • Societe Generale New York - Analyste

    PARIS 2008 - 2009 Analyste, Project and Leverage Finance Portfolio Management

    Suivie d’un portefeuille de 15 financements de projet et de 5 LBO.

    - Préparation de revues annuelles, semi annuelles et trimestrielles
    - Préparation / Analyse de modèles de Cash Flow et rédaction de dossier de crédit
    - Participation aux processus d’amendements et de waivers
    - Suivie des projets en « watch list »

  • Ernst & Young - Assistant

    Courbevoie 2006 - 2007 Auditeur au sein des équipes d’audit comptable et financier – Commissariat aux comptes :

    - analyse détaillée des états financiers sociaux et IFRS de la société auditée (comptes sociaux et consolidés)
    - analyses approfondies de l’entreprise auditée (Activité, marge, gestion des actifs immobilisés, stocks…)
    - analyse des procédures (achats, ventes, gestion des stocks) et tests sur leur correcte application, participation à la rédaction de lettres de recommandations à destination du management
    - rédaction de notes de synthèse en français et/ou anglais

Formations

Réseau

