Quentin DE LOUVENCOURT

Global business director, with extensive experience in digital & media, across automotive, FMCG, luxury industry and start ups.



Leadership approach over communications strategy, data, user journeys, 360 media plans including branding & eCommerce.



Proven success in organizing early businesses to grow, managing teams, supporting worldwide brands in their digital transformation (from innovation to structural evolution & precision marketing) and business growth.



Reliable & hard working leader, always caring about his team, allowing to deliver the best results, while all gaining experience and improving.



Intense competitor, sports enthusiast & most importantly, fly fisherman.



Mes compétences :

marketing