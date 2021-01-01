Quentin DECAUDIN

-
Total
- Start-up handover coordinator
COURBEVOIE
2015 - maintenant
KEY WORDS:
Start-up - Field Operation - Commissioning - ICAPS - OPERCOM - Handover - EPSCC - HHI - HSHI - Yard - Offshore - TLP - FPU
LOCATION:
Ulsan - South Korea
PROJECT GENERAL CONTEXT:
The Moho Nord project, which taps deposits located in water depths of 450 to 1,200 meters, is expected to have a production capacity of 140,000 barrels of oil per day. In all, it will connect 28 subsea wells to two Floating Production Units (FPU), with an additional 17 wells developed from a Tension Leg Platform (TLP).
POSITION GENERAL CONTEXT:
I joined the Start-Up team inside Field operation after 2 years on the project side. At this moment TLP was 6 months from Sail Away in commissioning phase, FPU Hull was still under construction in Mokpo HSHI yard.
POSITION DESCRIPTION:
• Handover coordination from Commissioning project team to Field Operation team
• Revision of Commissioning dossier
• Operational tests follow-up
• Ensuring Field Operation witnessing in important commissioning operations (OTP, final closure, leak tests, preservation, inerting...)
-
Total
- Project engineer
COURBEVOIE
2014 - 2015
KEY WORDS:
Moho Nord - EPSCC - FPU - Weight Control - 3D Model - Key Parameter indicators - Risks - Potential Change Orders
LOCATION:
Ulsan - South Korea
PROJECT GENERAL CONTEXT:
POSITION DESCRIPTION:
Similar position as the previous one in Hyundai Heavy Industries yard during Finalization of Detail Engineering, Constrution Engineering and beginning of Construction phase.
-
Total
- Project engineer
COURBEVOIE
2013 - 2014
KEY WORDS:
Moho Nord - EPSCC - FPU - Weight Control - 3D Model - Key Parameter indicators - Risks - Potential Change Orders
LOCATION:
Paris - France
PROJECT GENERAL CONTEXT:
POSITION GENERAL DESCRIPTION:
I joined the FPU package at the very beginning of Detail Engineering just before the Contract had been awarded to HHI. The DE was done in Doris Engineering where I mainly followed the FPU weight, Layout as well as various Key Design Parameters.
POSITION DETAILED DESIPTION:
• 3D Model follow up with CTR specialists, Field Operation and Area managers on CPY side
• Implementation of weight control procedures for the FPU and his different parts (Hull, Topsides, Modules…) for a better technical (stability, minimum deadweight requirement…) and financial control (platform cost)
• Follow-up of different critical parameters such as electrical load balance, hot water consumption, cooling water consumption, I/O number…
• Implementation of a reporting to promote the "No change policy" showing evolution of various parameters compare to Basic Engineering values
• Management of a monthly reporting showing performances of the different entities of the FPU package (Engineering, Construction, Project Control, Quality, Commissioning...)
-
Total S.A.
- Allocation & Metering engineer
COURBEVOIE
2011 - 2013
KEY WORDS:
Metering - Allocation - Affiliate & project assistance - Head Quarter
LOCATION:
Pau - France
POSITION GENERAL CONTEXT:
Assigned in the allocation & metering team (ACO) in Total HQ, my assignment was to answer the various queries from the different affiliates and projects under developpment within Total group.
PROJECTS ASSISTANCE:
• Writing metering philosophy for pr projects
• Review of project documents
• Use of PRO II to size Multiphase Flow meters
• Sizing & sizing verification for monophasique flo meters (coriolis,DP meter …) using either dedicated softwares or internally developed products
• Assistance in determining correct MPFM for the different applications
• Follow-up of loop tests
AFFILIATE ASSISTANCE:
• Site technical reviews
• Writing metering manuel procedures for operation & maintenance of technical & fiscal meters
• Help to improve accuracy of flared gas
• Studies performed to improve determination of well testing using MPFM
• Assistance to help improving sand production on various wells
• Assistance for uncertainty calculation
• Technical assistance to re-write gas export contracts
R&D:
• MPFM flow loop tests to improve accuracy
• Sand production determination using acoustic detectors
-
ExxonMobil
- Process engineer
Notre-Dame de Gravenchon
2010 - 2010
KEY WORDS:
Process design - Refining - Petrochemicals - PRO II - Sizing
LOCATION:
Notre Dame de Gravenchon - France
GENERAL CONTEXT:
Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon ExxonMobil is the 2nd biggest refinery in France. I was assigned in the engineering department which performs feasibility studies for different new project on the site, both on technical & economical side.
POSITION DESCRIPTION:
• Project design following requests from different units of the site
• Equipments sizing (pumps, HE...) using internal & external softwares (PRO II ...)
• Verifying the application of internal rules on both process & safety side on new projects
• Verifying sizing of PSV on existing units following a debottlenecking
• Permanent discussion with the various specialists implicated in the project (instrumentation, rotating machinery, ...)
• Constant discussion with estimation team in order to always refine the final estimation cost of the project
-
Michelin
- Chimist engineer - INTERNSHIP
FERRAND
2009 - 2009
KEY WORDS:
R&D - Polymers - Rubber - Catalysts - Optimiztion
LOCATION:
Clermont Ferrand - France
POSITION GENERAL CONTEXT:
Inside the R&D laboratory of organometallic polymerisation the objective of my internship was to study the performance of of new catalysts on polymerisation reactions of different monomers used for synthetic rubber production.
POSITION DESCRIPTION:
• Bibliographic study of various rubber synthesis using organometallic polymerisation
• Use of new metals and new ligands to produce new catalysts
• Writing of synthesis procedures of these new catalysts
• Writing of synthesis procedures of polymerisation using new catalysts
• Analysis of results of polymerisation (kinetic, yield…)