Quentin DELAME-LELIÈVRE

Paris

Entreprises

  • Artur Inside - Customer Success Manager

    Paris 2016 - maintenant - Cultiver des relations solides avec les clients Artur Inside à travers une approche accompagnatrice.

    - Analyser le retour client afin d’identifier les améliorations de produits et les opportunités commerciales.

    - Développer l’équipe Customer Success afin de répondre aux besoins d’une clientèle en pleine croissance.

    - Mettre en place les dispositifs et processus nécessaire afin d’optimiser le travail de l’équipe Customer Success.

  • Brand Marketing International / Alan Allman Associates - Development Manager

    2013 - 2015 As a Development Manager for Brand Marketing International, I am in charge of the international development of the Alan Allman Associates ecosystem both operationally, with the development of new business opportunities, and strategically with the acquisitions of foreign companies.

    • Market Analysis and diagnosis
    • Commercial Management and coaching
    • Client Mapping
    • Development Strategy
    • Marketing and brand Strategy
    • Business Analysis
    • International Strategy
    • International external growth (Mergers & Acquisitions)

  • Unc Pro - International Business Developer

    2012 - 2013

Formations

  • Pontificia Universidad Católica De Valparaíso (Valparaiso)

    Valparaiso 2012 - 2012

  • Boston University (Boston)

    Boston 2010 - 2011

  • ESG Management School

    Paris 2009 - 2013

