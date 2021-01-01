Quentin DELAME-LELIÈVRE

Brand Marketing International / Alan Allman Associates
- Development Manager
2013 - 2015
As a Development Manager for Brand Marketing International, I am in charge of the international development of the Alan Allman Associates ecosystem both operationally, with the development of new business opportunities, and strategically with the acquisitions of foreign companies.
• Market Analysis and diagnosis
• Commercial Management and coaching
• Client Mapping
• Development Strategy
• Marketing and brand Strategy
• Business Analysis
• International Strategy
• International external growth (Mergers & Acquisitions)