Quentin DUCHESNE

Ivry-sur-Seine

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Word
Management
Marketing opérationnel
Excel

Entreprises

  • E.Leclerc - Manager de rayon

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2017 - maintenant Manager de rayon Epicerie

  • Intermarché - Manager de rayon

    Vert-le-Grand 2013 - 2016 Manager de rayon epicerie / DPH / Liquides

  • Auchan - Apprentissage Manager de rayon

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2011 - 2012 Apprentissage manager de rayon PGC.
    Rayon épicerie sucrée, Bio et animalerie.
    - Préparation et suivi des opérations de chocolat de fin d'année et pâques.
    - Briefing quotidien.
    - Préparation du commerce hebdomadaire (tract...).
    - Implantation de rayon.
    ...

  • Auchan - Employé Libre service

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2009 - 2011 Rayon Self Discount, surgelé et BSA

  • Norauto - Stagiaire

    SAINGHIN-EN-MELANTOIS 2007 - 2007

Formations

  • IUT

    Amiens 2011 - 2012 Licence professionnelle

    Responsable Univers de Consommation

  • IUT AMIENS

    Amiens 2006 - 2009

  • Lycée Robert De Luzarches (Amiens)

    Amiens 2003 - 2006 Bacalauréat ES option math

