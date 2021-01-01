Quentin DUCHESNE

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Word
Management
Marketing opérationnel
Excel
Entreprises
E.Leclerc
- Manager de rayon
Ivry-sur-Seine2017 - maintenantManager de rayon Epicerie
Intermarché
- Manager de rayon
Vert-le-Grand2013 - 2016Manager de rayon epicerie / DPH / Liquides
Auchan
- Apprentissage Manager de rayon
Villeneuve-d'Ascq2011 - 2012Apprentissage manager de rayon PGC.
Rayon épicerie sucrée, Bio et animalerie.
- Préparation et suivi des opérations de chocolat de fin d'année et pâques.
- Briefing quotidien.
- Préparation du commerce hebdomadaire (tract...).
- Implantation de rayon.
...
Auchan
- Employé Libre service
Villeneuve-d'Ascq2009 - 2011Rayon Self Discount, surgelé et BSA