Menu

Quentin DUMAS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Asia
Business
Business development
Export
Finance
head hunter
hunter
Import
Import Export
International
Management
Manager
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Rugby
Ski
Théâtre
Trade finance

Entreprises

  • QoD Labs Ltd. - BU manager

    2014 - maintenant Product development and Design

  • Trendco Hong Kong - Groupe LEA - General Manager

    2012 - 2014 Product development & trading in electronics

  • LEA trade finance - Business Development Manager

    2011 - 2014 Set up of the Hong Kong Lea Trade finance operation

  • FV hospital - Fund Director

    2009 - 2011 Turnaround project from bankruptcy to a long term profitability of CHILDREN OF VIETNAM Charity Fund operated by FV Hospital and Thanh Nien news group.
    This fund is dedicated to the treatment of underprivileged children under sixteen suffering from severe conditions that can be cured or improved by surgery.

  • MRI international - Business development manager

    2008 - 2009 Vietnam office set up. Recruitment in South east Asia

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :