Quentin DURAND

Courbevoie

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAP
VBA
Excel

Entreprises

  • KPMG - Junior Financial Auditor, Banking Sector

    Courbevoie 2012 - maintenant

  • T-Systems - Project Manager - Business Operations Management

    ST DENIS 2012 - 2012 In charge of a project aiming at optimizing pre-billing processes with the following steps:
    - Indentify and draw actual processes
    - List the different issues
    - Suggest solutions
    - Develop a dummy of the selected solution (which was to develop a database)
    - Guide developers into developing a prototype
    - Test the different functionalities
    - Handover the project to the developers

  • Natixis - Relationship Manager Assistant, Trade Finance, Asia

    Paris 2011 - 2011 - Follow up of Trade Finance related outstandings (L/C, SBLC, Trade REFI ...) for Asian countries
    - Pricing of proposals based on the analysis of risks, customer relationship and product specificities
    - Reporting on past performances and deals
    - Participation in the annual renewal of commercial bank lines
    - Set up of credit committees for specific operations

  • Eram Team World - Bureau d’achat du groupe Eram - Chine, Dongguan - Merchandiser and Proces Analyst

    2010 - 2010 - Sourcing of new suppliers
    - Offers and orders follow up on SAP and negotiations with suppliers and buyers
    - Key Point Indicators studies
    - In charge of implementing a recycling process for anti-theft tags
    - Business plan on the development of retail stores in China in the apparel industry

  • Jaipur Rugs Company - In Charge of Sales & Marketing to France

    2009 - 2009 - Identify trends within the French Carpet Industry
    - Search for potential buyers (B to B )
    - Contact the identified buyers in order to explore potential deals
    -Treatment of orders and special requests from customers

  • Interculture Association s’occupant de l’intégration des 300 étudiants internationaux de SKEMA - Fra - President

    2009 - 2009 Interculture -Association integrating more than 300 students of SKEMA

    President: Management of a team of 50 members
    Organization of many excursions, activities and other events

Formations

  • Skema Business School SKEMA (Sophia Antipolis)

    Sophia Antipolis 2008 - 2011 Master “International Financial Management” & examen CFA Niveau 1

    S1 à Lille et S2 en échange à Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Réseau

