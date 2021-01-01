Quentin DURAND

T-Systems
- Project Manager - Business Operations Management
ST DENIS2012 - 2012In charge of a project aiming at optimizing pre-billing processes with the following steps:
- Indentify and draw actual processes
- List the different issues
- Suggest solutions
- Develop a dummy of the selected solution (which was to develop a database)
- Guide developers into developing a prototype
- Test the different functionalities
- Handover the project to the developers
Natixis
- Relationship Manager Assistant, Trade Finance, Asia
Paris2011 - 2011- Follow up of Trade Finance related outstandings (L/C, SBLC, Trade REFI ...) for Asian countries
- Pricing of proposals based on the analysis of risks, customer relationship and product specificities
- Reporting on past performances and deals
- Participation in the annual renewal of commercial bank lines
- Set up of credit committees for specific operations
Eram Team World - Bureau d’achat du groupe Eram - Chine, Dongguan
- Merchandiser and Proces Analyst
2010 - 2010- Sourcing of new suppliers
- Offers and orders follow up on SAP and negotiations with suppliers and buyers
- Key Point Indicators studies
- In charge of implementing a recycling process for anti-theft tags
- Business plan on the development of retail stores in China in the apparel industry
Jaipur Rugs Company
- In Charge of Sales & Marketing to France
2009 - 2009- Identify trends within the French Carpet Industry
- Search for potential buyers (B to B )
- Contact the identified buyers in order to explore potential deals
-Treatment of orders and special requests from customers
Interculture Association s’occupant de l’intégration des 300 étudiants internationaux de SKEMA - Fra
- President
2009 - 2009Interculture -Association integrating more than 300 students of SKEMA
President: Management of a team of 50 members
Organization of many excursions, activities and other events
Formations
Skema Business School SKEMA (Sophia Antipolis)
Sophia Antipolis2008 - 2011Master “International Financial Management” & examen CFA Niveau 1
S1 à Lille et S2 en échange à Hong Kong University of Science and Technology