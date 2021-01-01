Quentin FECHTER

HAVAS Digital - Mobext USA
- Mobile Specialist - Media Planner Assistant
2009 - 2009
- Mobext is the mobile marketing network of Havas Digital, the umbrella holding company that manages all Havas Media's interactive companies.
Based in Boston & New York my mission was:
- Implementing cross-media services such as messaging applications, mobile Internet consulting and development; WAP advertising; mobile video, services and applications amongst others,
- Working with a large list of blue chip clients such as Choice Hotels, NYSE, Volvo, McDonald's, SEARS, Kgb, Amtrak, Kmart