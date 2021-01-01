Menu

Quentin GAUTIER

Paris

En résumé

My professional experiences focused mainly on Supply Chain and project management.
But since 2 years, I worked with the R&D departement on products technical projets. And I´m really interested to continue to work on this kind of topic.

My short-term goal is to acquire as many skills as possible to access strategic positions in a product technical projet department.

Mes compétences :
SAP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Apple Mac
Lean
Management
5S
Gestion de projet
Kanban
Amélioration continue
Lean management
Gestion de la production
Planification
Ordonnancement
Microsoft Access
SAP Sales and Distribution
SAP Material Management
SAP Production Planning
SCOR Model
APO

Entreprises

  • Valeo - Valeo Production System Engineer

    Paris 2017 - maintenant In April 2016, Valeo buyed the compamy Peiker in Friedrichsdorf, expert in automotive telematics product.
    The Valeo culture is not completely accepted by all but we have to bring and share the Valeo standard to achieve a better organisation (flow efficiency, cost savings, etc).
    It´s a big challenge for us but it´s really interesting to progress in this organisation.

    VPS part :
    - Manage a flat storage implementation : calculate the capacity of the supermarket (area, stock, quantity of boxes, quantity of trolleys)
    - Co-lead a receiving area workshop
    ~ Firstly : understand the organisation
    * make a layout of the reception
    * make a organisation chart
    * make qualifications matrix
    * make a shift organisation
    * make a flow analysis (to identify all MUDA and the bottleneck)
    * identify and understand blocking points
    ~ Secondly : define a new organisation
    * propose a new layout of the receiving area
    * define some Key Performance Indicator to track the efficiency (Quality Cost Delivery Motivation axes)
    * make truck time table (involve the supply chain department to found an agreement with the supplier on their shipping)
    * improve the supplier packaging (involve the supply chain department to found an agreement with the supplier) to reduce the receiving workers workload
    * train the receiving supervisor to manage the daily meeting with the workers (10 minutes) to discuss about the KPI results and to share the problems.

    Raw material cost saver - Plan-30:
    - Found and calculate new savings on raw materials (plastic raw materials, electronic materials)
    * make an analysis on where it´s used (witch finished goods), check the volumes, the actual price
    * found a new material with the purchasing and the R&D department
    - Presentation of new savings in the Material Steering Committee (twice by month)
    - Manage the savings file

  • Groupe SEB Mayenne - Apprenti Chef de Projet

    Vernon 2016 - 2017 Projet d'implantation de SAP sur toute l'usine Core Model Manufacturing :
    - Equipe de 50 personnes (experts IT, experts métiers, référents métier usine, chef de projet)
    - Durée de 10 mois
    - Formation en continue aux modules PP et MM
    J'ai accompagné le référent ordonnancement/planification sur :
    - L'apprentissage du logiciel SAP
    - La préparation des données articles
    - La préparation des modules (supports personnalisés) de formation
    Formation des ordonnanceurs au secteur plasturgie (21 presses) aux modules MM,PP et APO PPDS de SAP
    Définition et déploiement de l'approche PDC (Plan De Charge) au secteur plasturgie

    Projets annexes :
    Projet sur l'identification des anomalies de palettisation en provenance de Chine (étude faite, Pareto)
    Projet sur l'identification et sur la résolution des anomalies de nomenclature sur les produits en SAV (MAJ des articles)
    Projet transversale sur la mise en production d'un nouveau composant fabriqué (vision flux logistique / niveau des stocks)
    2 semaines d'approvisionnement des composants, 21 fournisseurs, une cinquantaine de références

  • Robert Bosch (France) Automotive Electronics Mondeville (14) - Apprenti Planification - Ordonnancement

    2015 - 2016 J'ai été en charge :
    - de la révision de flux de valeur sur 2 chaînes de production (optimisation du TRS)
    - de la mise en place d'un nouveau processus de planification sur la préparation des composants
    - la mise à jour des indicateurs du plan de charge de la production
    - de l'analyse des causes de non respect des plans de production (Pareto)
    J'ai réalisé :
    - remplacement d'un ordonnanceur d'atelier sur 2 mois sur 3 lignes d'insertion de composants électroniques et sur 3 lignes de montages
    --> suivi des avances/retards de production
    --> établissement des séquences de production avec les ADV
    --> mise à jour des séquences
    --> animer les outils de management visuel sur les lignes de production (tableau séquentiel)
    --> mise à jour des ordres de production dans SAP
    --> vérification des stocks composants dans SAP
    --> suivi des stocks FIFO dans SAP
    --> suivi des ouvertures de lignes dans SAP
    --> réalisation d'inventaire

  • NTN transmissions europe -- Allonnes (72) - Apprenti Logistique - Gestion SAP

    2014 - 2015 J'ai été en charge de :
    - L'amélioration des flux physiques et informatiques dans l'atelier de production
    - Des formations sur SAP
    - Du suivi de la fiabilité des stocks SAP : internes et externes (sous-traitants)
    - De la mise en place des basiques logistiques (j'ai présenté ce projet devant le Comité de Direction)
    - De la mise en place d'un processus de déclaration et de contrôle des rebuts des sous-traitants (j'ai présenté ce projet devant le Comité de Direction)

  • Viapost - Stagiaire

    PARIS 2014 - 2014 Mission sur un projet LEAN et sur la Gestion des consommables

    Projet LEAN:
    - Mise en place d'une méthode KANBAN
    - Élaboration d'une typologie de rebuts
    - Montage d'un dossier qualité/fournisseur

    Gestion des consommables:
    - Enquêtes sur l'état actuel du processus
    - Élaboration d'un processus souhaitable (établir une matrice d'interaction, les règles de gestion, le support de communication)
    - Évaluation du besoin (calcul du seuil d'alerte, taux de rotation, taux de fréquentation)

  • Lyreco - Magasinier

    MARLY 2013 - 2013

  • Lyreco - Magasinier

    MARLY 2012 - 2012

  • Lyreco - Magasinier

    MARLY 2011 - 2011 :

Formations

  • IAE De Caen (Caen)

    Caen 2016 - 2017 Master 2 Management des Opérations

  • IAE De Caen (Caen)

    Caen 2015 - 2016 Master 1 Management des Opérations

  • IAE De Caen (Caen)

    Caen 2014 - 2015 Licence Management des Opérations

    Cursus en apprentissage

  • Iut Le Mans

    Le Mans 2012 - 2014 DUT GEA - Gestion des Entreprises et des Administrations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :