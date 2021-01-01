Quentin GAUTIER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Villaines-la-Juhel
My professional experiences focused mainly on Supply Chain and project management.
But since 2 years, I worked with the R&D departement on products technical projets. And I´m really interested to continue to work on this kind of topic.
My short-term goal is to acquire as many skills as possible to access strategic positions in a product technical projet department.
Mes compétences :
SAP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Apple Mac
Lean
Management
5S
Gestion de projet
Kanban
Amélioration continue
Lean management
Gestion de la production
Planification
Ordonnancement
Microsoft Access
SAP Sales and Distribution
SAP Material Management
SAP Production Planning
SCOR Model
APO