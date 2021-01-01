Quentin GAUTIER

My professional experiences focused mainly on Supply Chain and project management.

But since 2 years, I worked with the R&D departement on products technical projets. And I´m really interested to continue to work on this kind of topic.



My short-term goal is to acquire as many skills as possible to access strategic positions in a product technical projet department.



Mes compétences :

SAP

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Apple Mac

Lean

Management

5S

Gestion de projet

Kanban

Amélioration continue

Lean management

Gestion de la production

Planification

Ordonnancement

Microsoft Access

SAP Sales and Distribution

SAP Material Management

SAP Production Planning

SCOR Model

APO