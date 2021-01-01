Quentin GIMEL

Interested in problem resolution and specially in what concern the project management methods and processes, I'm looking for new challenges and opportunities arround Montreal, CA where my life project is leading me in the coming months.
Also in charge to contribute in the continual improvement to optimize workflow more specially in the
- Requirement Engineering Management
- System Architecture Definition
- Software Architecture Design
My main objectives are to :
- Ensure a coherence between the processes defined and the tools that will be used to apply them.
- Work with projects and quality teams to establish, improve and standardize the processes in agreement to required standards and norms such as Automotive-SPICE, ISO-26262, CMMI
- Train and support teams WorldWide (China, USA, India, Europe), support the System Requirements Engineer , Architects Engineers and followup projects with Quality department.
Main Activities :
- Quality Assurance
- Requirement Management Engineering
- System/Software Architecture Engineering
- Process, Methods & Tools
- Continual Improvment
- Trainings / International Audience
Computer Sciences :
- C, C++
- .NET Technologies (VB, ASP, C#)
- JAVA, JSP
- Shell, Python, Perl, scripts DXL (TELELOGIC DOORS)
- MySQL, SQL, ORACLE
- Web Based Technologies : PHP, HTML, JavaScript, XML, XSLT, CSS...
- IBM Tools : DOORS, RHAPSODY, CLEARCASE, SYNERGY
- SPARX Entreprise Architect
- Atlassian Toolchain (JIRA, Confluence, EasyBI)
- MS Project, MS Office
Mes compétences :
Process improvement
IBM Rational DOORS
Methodolgie de conduite de projet
DXL Scripts
Quality assurance
Programmation neuro linguistique
UML 2.0
Requirement Engineering
Programmation
Ingénierie de formation
Enseignement universitaire
Python
XSLT
XML
Java EE
Automotive-SPICE
XSL
CMMI
Conduite du changement