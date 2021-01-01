Quentin GIMEL

Interested in problem resolution and specially in what concern the project management methods and processes, I'm looking for new challenges and opportunities arround Montreal, CA where my life project is leading me in the coming months.



Also in charge to contribute in the continual improvement to optimize workflow more specially in the

- Requirement Engineering Management

- System Architecture Definition

- Software Architecture Design



My main objectives are to :



- Ensure a coherence between the processes defined and the tools that will be used to apply them.

- Work with projects and quality teams to establish, improve and standardize the processes in agreement to required standards and norms such as Automotive-SPICE, ISO-26262, CMMI



- Train and support teams WorldWide (China, USA, India, Europe), support the System Requirements Engineer , Architects Engineers and followup projects with Quality department.





Main Activities :

- Quality Assurance

- Requirement Management Engineering

- System/Software Architecture Engineering

- Process, Methods & Tools

- Continual Improvment

- Trainings / International Audience



Computer Sciences :

- C, C++

- .NET Technologies (VB, ASP, C#)

- JAVA, JSP

- Shell, Python, Perl, scripts DXL (TELELOGIC DOORS)

- MySQL, SQL, ORACLE

- Web Based Technologies : PHP, HTML, JavaScript, XML, XSLT, CSS...

- IBM Tools : DOORS, RHAPSODY, CLEARCASE, SYNERGY

- SPARX Entreprise Architect

- Atlassian Toolchain (JIRA, Confluence, EasyBI)

- MS Project, MS Office



Mes compétences :

Process improvement

IBM Rational DOORS

Methodolgie de conduite de projet

DXL Scripts

Quality assurance

Programmation neuro linguistique

UML 2.0

Requirement Engineering

Programmation

Ingénierie de formation

Enseignement universitaire

Python

XSLT

XML

Java EE

Automotive-SPICE

XSL

CMMI

Conduite du changement