Quentin GIMEL

Nanterre Cedex

En résumé

Interested in problem resolution and specially in what concern the project management methods and processes, I'm looking for new challenges and opportunities arround Montreal, CA where my life project is leading me in the coming months.

Also in charge to contribute in the continual improvement to optimize workflow more specially in the
- Requirement Engineering Management
- System Architecture Definition
- Software Architecture Design

My main objectives are to :

- Ensure a coherence between the processes defined and the tools that will be used to apply them.
- Work with projects and quality teams to establish, improve and standardize the processes in agreement to required standards and norms such as Automotive-SPICE, ISO-26262, CMMI

- Train and support teams WorldWide (China, USA, India, Europe), support the System Requirements Engineer , Architects Engineers and followup projects with Quality department.


Main Activities :
- Quality Assurance
- Requirement Management Engineering
- System/Software Architecture Engineering
- Process, Methods & Tools
- Continual Improvment
- Trainings / International Audience

Computer Sciences :
- C, C++
- .NET Technologies (VB, ASP, C#)
- JAVA, JSP
- Shell, Python, Perl, scripts DXL (TELELOGIC DOORS)
- MySQL, SQL, ORACLE
- Web Based Technologies : PHP, HTML, JavaScript, XML, XSLT, CSS...
- IBM Tools : DOORS, RHAPSODY, CLEARCASE, SYNERGY
- SPARX Entreprise Architect
- Atlassian Toolchain (JIRA, Confluence, EasyBI)
- MS Project, MS Office

Mes compétences :
Process improvement
IBM Rational DOORS
Methodolgie de conduite de projet
DXL Scripts
Quality assurance
Programmation neuro linguistique
UML 2.0
Requirement Engineering
Programmation
Ingénierie de formation
Enseignement universitaire
Python
XSLT
XML
Java EE
Automotive-SPICE
XSL
CMMI
Conduite du changement

Entreprises

  • Magneti Marelli - Methodology, Process & Tools Engineer

    Nanterre Cedex 2013 - maintenant Working since more than 3 years as Methodology & Tools Engineer for this company, I'm responsible of the definition and improvment of various processes among the Electronic Systems Business Line :
    - Requirement Engineering Management
    - System Architecture Definition
    - Software Architecture Design

    - Establishing and improving with projects of 3 product lines (Infotainment & Navigation, Telematics Box, Instrument Clusters & Displays) a common and robust process from the requirement elicitation to the detailed design definition.

    - Providing the appropriate tool-chain and ensuring interoperability between tools to maintain a full traceability

    - Supporting Quality team in quality assurance and projects monitoring and control.

    - Administrating the IBM Rational DOORS Software and Developing DXL Framework and tools to provide a complete and flexible solution for these various projects

    - Training and Supporting projects teams World Wide (China, USA, India, Europe) in the process understanding and application in real context.

    - Collaborating and sharing activities with the member of the methodology team for the interoperability with the others processes.

  • THALES Avionics - Internship - Developer in the “Methodology and Tools” Department :

    Courbevoie 2011 - 2011 - Python & wxPython Tools Development for IBM Rational DOORS( DXL, Librairies Trek , Wexp, …)
    - Software Development for IBM Rational ClearQuest, Rational ClearCase, Rhapsody.
    - Presentations, Training, User Support.
    - Documentation Redaction : Conception and Maintainability, Deployment and User Guide

  • Altran - Consultant Engineer at Altran CIS

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2011 - 2013 août 2011 – Aujourd'hui (1 an 11 mois)
    - Requirement Management Engineering
    - Process, Methods & Tools
    - Continual Improvment & User Support

    Since 01/08/2012 : IBM Rational DOORS Administrator for Magneti Marelli
    - MM Tool Suite Implementation, improvments and Deployment for Multi-Project
    - Requirement Management Process & Method Continual Improvment

    August 2011 – August 2012 : IBM Rational DOORS Administrator for SMEG+ Project at Magneti Marelli
    - Administration, training and Support
    - Continual Improvment & DXL Développement
    - Requirement Management Process & Tools

  • EXia.CESI - Master, Management Information Systems, General

    Paris 2010 - 2011 - The company and its Information System: needs analysis and process design and analysis of SI business strategy, organizational sociology, tools, blueprint, business intelligence, IT law.

    - Project Management of IS / PMI: define the project, its scope, its objectives, assessment of the workload and risk, quality audit, define the functional architecture, change management, human management, delegation, motivation.

    - Architecture of Information Systems: overview of IT architecture, network architecture supplements

    - Application architectures and distributed, mainframe: Specific architectures and integration SI (ERP operation and needs covered), business intelligence, e-business interoperability issues, technology watch (integrate new technologies in the SI) , implementation models.

    - Validation of a technical environment, urban planning systems Information

    - Professional English: IT and Business

    - Internship 6 months

  • THALES Avionics - Internship as SW Developer in the “Methodology and Tools” Department :

    Courbevoie 2010 - 2010 Developer in the “Methodology and Tools” Department :

    - Specifications, conception and development of a documentation generator :
    Merging data for many software (Doors, Rhapsody)
    Lite « output » file format (XML + XSLT, HTML + CSS + Javascript)
    - DXL Scripts & Tools Development (With GUI)

  • CERI S.A.R.L - Internship as SW Project leader and Developer

    2009 - 2009 septembre 2008 – février 2009 (6 mois)
    - SW Project leader in a small team :5 developers and one referent for Infrastructure and Network
    - Customer Relationship, first level support and post deployment analysis.

    - Specifications, conception (UML...) and Software development participation for Orange/France-Telecom Sub-contractors :
    .Net (Web services + Client Application) + SQL Server
    PDA access for external work using a Web ASP.NET Application.
    PDA access for external work using the PDA Compact Framework.NET

  • QG Informatique - “Auto-Entreprise” “Self-Contractor” : Computer Sciences Services

    2009 - 2010 - Web Application development (ASP.NET / PHP / XML / Javascript / XSL / CSS)
    - Software Application development (.NET / Java / C,C++)
    - Software Support and Training
    - Consulting

  • CERI S.A.R.L - Intership as SW Developer

    2008 - 2009 - Specifications, conception (UML...) and Software development participation for Hospital Management (DEMO)
    C# (Web Services + WPF)
    SQL Serveur 2008
    - Websites development :
    PHP + MySQL
    Ajax (JavaScript) + Styles CSS

Formations

  • EXIA CESI

    Toulouse 2008 - 2010 Software Engineering Responsible , Level II, Computer Software Engineering

  • EXIA CESI

    Toulouse 2006 - 2008 Analyst Programmer , Level III, Computer Software Engineering

