Quentin GIORGI
Quentin GIORGI
VALENCE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ESM
- Ingénieur réseau et sécurité
maintenant
Alplog
- Consultant réseau et sécurité
maintenant
INPG
- Ingenieur / enseignant
Grenoble
maintenant
Dimension data
- Ingénieur sécurité
Rungis
maintenant
Formations
Institut National Polytechnique
Grenoble
1994 - 1997
Réseau
Bruno TEYSSIER
Frederic PION
Gaëtan RAULT
Gilles FRITZ
Hugo RIFFLET
Ivan CLEMENT
Julien BORIASSE
Laurent GUILLOTON
Romain THEVENON
Selma BENHAMOU
