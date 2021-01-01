Quentin HAREL

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Toulouse
I'm a Third year student in Mechanical Engineering for Aeronautics, i will be graduated in June with a bachelor's degree. I would like To pursuive my studies with a master's degree in Aeronautics at Paul Sabatier (Toulouse III). I'm looking for an apprenticeship in Mechanical Engineering in Manufacturing or Lean Management or CAD/CAM. I'm versatile, autonomous, movable and meticulous in my job. It will be a pleasure to meet you during an interview face To face or by skype or by phone.
Mes compétences :
MATLAB
Microsoft Excel
C
C++
Nastran
ADAMS
Ada
AutoCAD
Patran
Catia v5
Visual Basic for Applications
Octave
Microsoft Office
Concept Cars
CATIA
C Programming Language
Anglais courant et technique