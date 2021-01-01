Quentin HEURTIN

Well organized and dynamic, my career and my experiences to date have helped me develop into a motivated-and autonomous person who is able to handle a team, innovate and adapt. My experience on industrial facilities enabled me to develop my technical skills, my communication and my leadership. Motivated engineer graduate with strong experiences, I am used to manage a multicultural environnement and use everyone skills to make it works.



Habilitation:

- SST - Emergency First help training

- B2V / H0V - Electricity traning

- M2 - Mechanical training

- SCN2 - Cultural nuclear training

- PR2 / Travailleur de catégorie A - Medical capacacity and training to work in the radiation area

- pontier -- elingeur

- Formation Incendie - Fire training

- Port du harnais / Tenue étanche ventilé / Appareil Respiratoire Isolant - Confine space/ Harn training / breathing apparatus insulating training



Mes compétences :

Catia v5

Excel - VBA

MATLAB - Simulink

SdIN (Logiciels utilisés sur centrale nucléaire)

Code de calcul neutronique

Methode ICAPS