Quentin HEURTIN

Kortrijk

En résumé

Well organized and dynamic, my career and my experiences to date have helped me develop into a motivated-and autonomous person who is able to handle a team, innovate and adapt. My experience on industrial facilities enabled me to develop my technical skills, my communication and my leadership. Motivated engineer graduate with strong experiences, I am used to manage a multicultural environnement and use everyone skills to make it works.

Habilitation:
- SST - Emergency First help training
- B2V / H0V - Electricity traning
- M2 - Mechanical training
- SCN2 - Cultural nuclear training
- PR2 / Travailleur de catégorie A - Medical capacacity and training to work in the radiation area
- pontier -- elingeur
- Formation Incendie - Fire training
- Port du harnais / Tenue étanche ventilé / Appareil Respiratoire Isolant - Confine space/ Harn training / breathing apparatus insulating training

Mes compétences :
Catia v5
Excel - VBA
MATLAB - Simulink
SdIN (Logiciels utilisés sur centrale nucléaire)
Code de calcul neutronique
Methode ICAPS

Entreprises

  • Bekaert - Field service engineer

    Kortrijk 2016 - maintenant

  • Areva - Commissioning Engineer

    Paris La Defense 2016 - 2016 Commissioning Engineer of the KAA/KAB (Component Coling Water System / RRI) system on the EPR at Olkiluoto 3.

    Pre commissioning:
    - Transfer from the constrcution to the commissioning
    - Pre cleaning and cleaning system (blow out, gravity flushing and dynamic flushing)
    - First turn on of the pumps, electrical test
    - Managing the I&C test
    - Calibrate the sensors

    Commissioning:
    - Test process in the environnement with a lot of interface and impact form the other system
    - Managing commissioning technicians
    - Establish Permit To Work/Test

  • Areva - Ingénieur de conduite et d'essais

    Paris La Defense 2014 - maintenant Areva - Commissioning Engineer - Commissioning after modification on French Nuclear Power Plant
    • Reporting project progress to a project sponsors & senior management
    • Promoting QHSE compliance at every opportunity
    • Engineer in Charge for testing systems
    • Preparation meeting with the costumer to organize testing phases
    • Shift leader, manage electrician, mechanical and chemistry technicians


    Technical skills:

    - Understand the function and performance of the client’s plant
    - Processes that are taking place (nuclear and physical)
    - Parameters that affect performance
    - Understand the function and performance of the equipment in the plant
    - Coolers, filters, scrubbers, towers, pumps, valves, compressors, fans, turbines
    - Understand the client’s criteria for the process and/or plant

    Equipements skills:

    - Vibration, balance, alignment
    - Piping design
    - Fluid velocities, pressure drops, flows, noise
    - Strains, loads, movements
    - Lubrication and sealing
    - Controls
    - Equipment controls
    - Surge controls
    - Process controls
    - Valves
    - Equipment performance
    - Couplings, gearboxes, steam turbines, gas turbines, electric motors, pumps, centrifu­gal compressors, reciprocating compressors, coolers, filters

  • EDF - Stagiaire

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Service Affaires et projet du CNPE de Dampierre en Burly, Je suis attaché à la section planification des arrets de tranche.

    Mes missions sont de creer des indicateurs de suivi de projet et de proposer des améliorations en prenant en compte le retour d'expérience d'arret précédent

  • EDF - Stagiaire

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Etude de sureté sur l'EPR Flamanville

    - Etude de rupture de tuyauterie haute énergie dans le bâtiment réacteur
    - Modélisation du Systéme SED

Formations

  • Institut National Sciences Techniques Nucleaire

    Saint Paul Lez Durance 2012 - 2013 Diplome de l'INSTN

     Formation Génie Atomique

    Matières étudiées:

    - Physique des réacteurs à eau pressurisée
    - Neutronique
    - Sureté
    - Radioprotection
    - Matériaux nucléaires
    - Thermohydraulique des réacteurs

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers

    Lille 2010 - 2014 Arts et Métiers Paritech

     Formation génie mécanique et industrielle

    Matière étudiées:

    - Mécanique
    - Matériaux
    - Procédés
    - Système fluide
    - Système énergétique
    - Conception
    - Industrialisation
    - Risque et décision

