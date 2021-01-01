Quentin Laidebeur is Product Definition Engineer and has worked at Wurth Elektronik since 2011. He had studied general engineering and material properties at the University of Lyon in France. He started his career as a mechanical engineer and led the connector engineering group at Wurth Elektronik France. Always looking for new challenges, he left Europe for the USA in 2015, and currently work with US west coast IC manufacturers by supporting application engineers with their passive component design requirements. Specializing in power transfer efficiency, electromagnetic emission, and filtering he is continuously hunting new trends in the industry and aims to develop new products that will fulfill application requirements of tomorrow.



