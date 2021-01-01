Menu

Quentin LAIDEBEUR

MILPITAS - CA

En résumé

Quentin Laidebeur is Product Definition Engineer and has worked at Wurth Elektronik since 2011. He had studied general engineering and material properties at the University of Lyon in France. He started his career as a mechanical engineer and led the connector engineering group at Wurth Elektronik France. Always looking for new challenges, he left Europe for the USA in 2015, and currently work with US west coast IC manufacturers by supporting application engineers with their passive component design requirements. Specializing in power transfer efficiency, electromagnetic emission, and filtering he is continuously hunting new trends in the industry and aims to develop new products that will fulfill application requirements of tomorrow.

Mes compétences :
Dessinateur projeteur
Conception
Plasturgie
Dessin industriel
Management
Documentation
Gestion
product management
Working group management
box design
Team Management
Product Design
Muscular training
Electronic Components
Assembly Plants
Electronique analogique
Compatibilité Electro Magnétique
Electronique
Semiconducteurs
Electronique de puissance

Entreprises

  • Wurth Electronic Midcom - Team Lead PDE America

    2019 - maintenant Managing an international team of engineers and defining our strategy for the America region.
    Developing strong relationship with our semiconductor partners.
    Maintain close relationship with our product managers to develop innovative products.
    Support and develop marketing activities with our strategic partnership team.

    Based out of silicon valley to support semiconductor manufacturer for the US west coast including California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Nevada.


    Covering magnetic related applications as:
    - Power transfer
    - Energy harvesting
    - Signal Filtering
    - Electromagnetic emissions
    - Reference design & demo board support

  • Wurth Electronics Midcom - Product Definition Engineer

    2015 - 2018 Product Definition Engineer based out of silicon valley to support semiconductor manufacturer for the US west coast including California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Nevada.

    Covering magnetic related applications as:
    - Power transfer
    - Energy harvesting
    - Signal Filtering
    - Electromagnetic emissions
    - Reference design & demo board support

    Components:
    - Passive components (inductor, capacitor)
    - Electromechanical components (connector, switches)
    - Optoelectronics (LED)
    - Wireless power (Qi, A4WP)

    Provide design support by helping the passive component selection and developing new products in collaboration with the product management team.
    Market research and definition of products and technologies for tomorrow.
    Organize joint marketing projects later advertise during technical conferences and shows.

  • Würth Elektronik France - Technical Data Supervisor

    Meyzieu Cedex 2012 - 2015 Main Missions:

    -Create and publish standards and special product drawings. (Datasheet and 3D Model)
    Solid Edge - Illustrator - Molding and material resistance analysis

    -Ensure database improvement and update. (Product characteristics)
    Access - CMI - Traceparts

    -Control Electronic Libraries update and availability. (Product implementation)
    Eagle - Altium

    -Local and Global 3D printing support.(Mainly prototyping and marketing projects)
    FDM based printing

  • Würth Elektronik France - Part Time Industrial Designer

    Meyzieu Cedex 2011 - 2012

  • WÜRTH ELEKTRONIK France - Trainee Technical Draughtsman

    Meyzieu Cedex 2011 - 2011

Formations

  • Greta Val Buget Leman

    Oyonnax 2011 - 2012 Licence Professionnelle

    Plasturgie et Matériaux Composites

  • IUT Savoie Technolac

    Le Bourget Du Lac 2009 - 2011 Science et Génie des matériaux

    DUT/Federal Brevet of material, science and engineering.

