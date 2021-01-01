Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Quentin LAURETTE
Ajouter
Quentin LAURETTE
HERBLAY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Bureau d'études
Communication
Entreprises
Ackermann by Honeywell
- Chargé d'études
2009 - maintenant
GEMSTECH
- Monteur Cableur
2009 - 2009
Formations
Lycée Cesar Baggio
Lille
2003 - 2009
BAC et BTS Electronique
Réseau
Alain BENOLIEL
Christophe BOURDET
Driss ZIANI
Maury KHABAZI
Patrick STACHOWIAK
Philippe PEREZ
Pierre-André MICHÉLÉNA
Sebastien BERTAUX
Stephane METZ
Sylvain JACQUET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z