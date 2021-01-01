Quentin LEVASLOT

Agile web engineer.



Not interested to be contacted by service societies as of now.



Throughout the years, I have acquired a strong knowledge of web development..I'm fluent with back and frontend technologies, although I prefer the later. I understand every part of a project and if I don't know something I can find solutions quickly. I am used to work on small teams as technical lead, where i can share my expertise with others, give them guidelines and influence the technical direction of the project.



My main focus nowadays is progressive web apps, applications making use of the latest web advances for the best user experience thanks to offline web, push notifications thanks to service workers, app-like feel through fluidity, responsivity...



Mes compétences :

React

Git

Agile Methodologies

Typescript

Gulp

AngularJS

JavaScript

Java

Spring Framework