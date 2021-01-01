Menu

Quentin LEVASLOT

Paris

En résumé

Agile web engineer.

Not interested to be contacted by service societies as of now.

Throughout the years, I have acquired a strong knowledge of web development..I'm fluent with back and frontend technologies, although I prefer the later. I understand every part of a project and if I don't know something I can find solutions quickly. I am used to work on small teams as technical lead, where i can share my expertise with others, give them guidelines and influence the technical direction of the project.

My main focus nowadays is progressive web apps, applications making use of the latest web advances for the best user experience thanks to offline web, push notifications thanks to service workers, app-like feel through fluidity, responsivity...

Mes compétences :
React
Git
Agile Methodologies
Typescript
Gulp
AngularJS
JavaScript
Java
Spring Framework

Entreprises

  • Zenika - Web engineer

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • Capgemini - Software Engineer

    SURESNES 2014 - 2017 Tech lead on innovative management tool produced by Capgemini.
    → Mix of devops and agile methodologies (scrum, spotify model, continuous delivery...)
    → React, Flux, Typescript, Gulp, Spring boot.

    Tech lead on modern web applications for Leroy Merlin over a 2 year timeframe. Build and maintenance of several web based 2D product configurators (closet, bathroom, custom rooms...). Build of a web based fidelity program.
    → AngularJS, canvas
    → Small development team

  • ATOS Worldline - Software Intern

    Bezons 2013 - 2013 Development of responsive webapp. Administration interface of a delivery system to help the client real-time track his workers and parcels. Java EE.

  • Nordsoft - Software Intern

    Villeneuve d’Ascq 2012 - 2012 Contributing to the development of a collaborative webapp aimed at creating and editing touristic guides. Heavy use of object-oriented PHP.

Formations

  • Université Du Québec À Chicoutimi (Chicoutimi)

    Chicoutimi 2012 - 2013 Master in CS

    Double diploma.University of Quebec at Chicoutimi, Canada

  • Hautes Etudes D'Ingénieurs

    Lille 2008 - 2014 Engineer Diploma

    Engineering student at HEI (Hautes Etudes d'Ingénieur, Lille), general engineering school, IT specialization.
    Master equivalency.

