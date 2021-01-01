Retail
Quentin MAUGER
Quentin MAUGER
BAYEUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MOTORSPORT TECHNICIAN
- Co-Fondateur
2010 - maintenant
Sunwear-shop.com
- Co fondateur
2010 - maintenant
Tokheim Sofitam Applications
- Assistant marketing
2008 - 2010
Formations
Institut Formation Affaires Et Gestion IFAG (Caen)
Caen
2007 - 2010
Marketing
Aftec Formation
Caen
2005 - 2007
Négociation et relation client
Réseau
A. EL BKEM
Aline LEBRUN-BOULLOT
Aline PILON
Antoine ANSSELIN
Antoine TOUBLANC
Aurélien PEROT
Claire MOULIN
Jean-Paul MERCIER
Slawomir SITARZ
Vanessa BARBIER
