Quentin MERCIER

Issy-les-Moulineaux

En résumé

Since last 5+ yrs involved in various IT Projects with small and large organizations in different domain such as Electronics, Manufacturing, Web, Telecom, Industry and Bank.

Involved in maintenance as well as improvement of the Physical and Virtual Infrastructure Systems (Unix, Linux, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, Windows) with more than 10000 servers+ including cluster, srdf, clone and other interesting technologies.

Volunteer to take weekly on-call duties in Production shared environment since 2+ yrs, providing expertise and support, also facing incidents and hardware replacement coordination. This is a good trainer for adaptability, reflection and autonomy consolidation.

Coordinate and taking part in various tasks such as IT knowledge transfer and formation to overseas companies.

Organized, dynamic and motivated, I am always looking forward to new challenges. I would like to continue learning/practising new technologies in order to become a skilled team manager.

Mes compétences :
Windows server
Linux/UNIX
Mac OSX
PHP / MYSQL
HTML/XHTML
JavaScript/Ajax
Shell scripting
Windows
Administration systèmes et réseaux
Développeur web
Ingénieur informatique
Informatique
Administration réseau
Administrateur Windows
Technicien réseau
Gestion de projet
Graphisme PAO
VMware ESXi
MAO
Supervision
Virtualisation

Entreprises

  • Sogeti - Ingénieur Systèmes et Réseaux

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2013 - maintenant Equipe "Soutien Système & Stockage & BDD" N2/N3 Multi-Clients sur le plateau RightShore du Centre de Service de Pessac pour des grands comptes.

    • MULTI-CLIENTS :
    - Orange France Telecom
    - Air Liquide Shared European Information System (ALSEIS)
    - Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance (CACF)
    - Legrand

    • ACTIVITÉS PRINCIPALES :
    - Environnements de Production (ITIL) : Incidents / Changes / Projets
    - Astreintes Système Multi-Clients hebdomadaire de 19h30 à 07h00 et week-ends, 1 à 2 Semaines par Mois et HNO

    • ENVIRONNEMENTS DE TRAVAIL :
    - 10000+ Serveurs/Clusters Physique/Virtuel : AIX / HPUX / Solaris / Linux / Windows
    - SGBD : Oracle, MySQL
    - SAN : Baies de Stockage Emc² et Switch Brocade

    • PROJET TRANSVERSE :
    Transfert de compétences et formations en anglais (Knowledge Transfer) : Organisation et réalisation de formations techniques journalières concernant un transfert d'activité vers une équipe Indienne sur une période de deux mois à distance, puis deux semaines en présentielles

    • FORMATION :
    2015 - EC English Language Centres - CFP de perfectionnement Anglais Professionnel intensif à Malte, Niveau Upper Intermediate 100%

    DIVERS :
    - Présentation vidéo du Centre de Services:
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HJjnwefRqm4

  • Sydney, Australie - Working Holiday Visa

    Saint Herblain 2012 - 2013 - Réalisation du site internet de l'entreprise australienne "The Timber Slab Factory".
    Optimisation du référencement naturel (SEO).
    Maintenance et dépannage informatique.
    www.timberslabfactory.com.au

    - Missions diverses dans différentes sociétés de services (The Consortium Centre, Technicolor, Captain Cook Cruises, Chess Moving, Australian Crewing ...).

    Certifications obtenues: RSA, White Card.

  • Sogeti - Stage Administration Systèmes et Réseaux

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2012 - 2012 - Administration, maintenance et supervision des systèmes:
    AIX; SOLARIS; HP/UX; RED HAT; WINDOWS SERVEUR 2000/2003 et 2008.

    - Projet de migration de Système/Base de données/Outillage d'une plateforme DMZ physique vers une plateforme virtualisée.

  • Quentin MERCIER - Auto-Entrepreneur

    2011 - 2013 Regroupement d'auto-entrepreneur AtomIT Consulting: Graphisme, Création de site web, et Dépannage informatique
    www.atomit-consulting.fr ( http://atomit.consulting.free.fr )

    Exemples de projets réalisés :

    - Développement du site internet SCI BREMONT IMMOBILIER.
    Optimisation du référencement naturel (SEO).
    www.bureaux-bordeaux-merignac.fr

    - Création de la charte graphique du restaurant mexicain ARBOL (logo et dessins illustrant le menu).
    Optimisation du référencement naturel (SEO).
    www.arbol-restaurant.com

    - Création d'un blog professionnel pour le compte d'un Chef de cellule de prospective au Parlement européen.

  • Sogeti - Stage Administration Systèmes et Réseaux

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2011 - 2011 Administration, maintenance et supervision des systèmes:
    AIX; SOLARIS; HP/UX; RED HAT; WINDOWS SERVEUR 2000/2003 et 2008.

  • Generads / Arasaka - Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux

    2010 - 2010 - Mise en place de nouveaux serveurs avec configuration de services
    - Restructuration du réseau
    - Administration du parc informatique
    - Création de scripts d'automatisation (PHP, Shell, Batch)
    - Supervision des serveurs

  • ETI (Guinée, Afrique) - Stage Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux

    2009 - 2009 - Choix, tests, et mise en oeuvre de technologies client léger
    - Nouvelle offre client

  • Eccta Ingénierie - Stage Systèmes et Réseaux

    2008 - 2008 - Administration du parc informatique
    - Restructuration du réseau
    - Virtualisation de serveurs

  • Groupe Novax - Technicien, Infographiste

    2006 - 2008 - Réalisation d'animations publicitaires pour plusieurs annonceurs (Flash)
    - Montage informatique
    - Développement d'un site extranet

Formations

