Quentin MERCIER

Since last 5+ yrs involved in various IT Projects with small and large organizations in different domain such as Electronics, Manufacturing, Web, Telecom, Industry and Bank.



Involved in maintenance as well as improvement of the Physical and Virtual Infrastructure Systems (Unix, Linux, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, Windows) with more than 10000 servers+ including cluster, srdf, clone and other interesting technologies.



Volunteer to take weekly on-call duties in Production shared environment since 2+ yrs, providing expertise and support, also facing incidents and hardware replacement coordination. This is a good trainer for adaptability, reflection and autonomy consolidation.



Coordinate and taking part in various tasks such as IT knowledge transfer and formation to overseas companies.



Organized, dynamic and motivated, I am always looking forward to new challenges. I would like to continue learning/practising new technologies in order to become a skilled team manager.



Mes compétences :

Windows server

Linux/UNIX

Mac OSX

PHP / MYSQL

HTML/XHTML

JavaScript/Ajax

Shell scripting

Windows

Administration systèmes et réseaux

Développeur web

Ingénieur informatique

Informatique

Administration réseau

Administrateur Windows

Technicien réseau

Gestion de projet

Graphisme PAO

VMware ESXi

MAO

Supervision

Virtualisation