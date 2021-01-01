Quentin MERCIER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bordeaux
Since last 5+ yrs involved in various IT Projects with small and large organizations in different domain such as Electronics, Manufacturing, Web, Telecom, Industry and Bank.
Involved in maintenance as well as improvement of the Physical and Virtual Infrastructure Systems (Unix, Linux, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, Windows) with more than 10000 servers+ including cluster, srdf, clone and other interesting technologies.
Volunteer to take weekly on-call duties in Production shared environment since 2+ yrs, providing expertise and support, also facing incidents and hardware replacement coordination. This is a good trainer for adaptability, reflection and autonomy consolidation.
Coordinate and taking part in various tasks such as IT knowledge transfer and formation to overseas companies.
Organized, dynamic and motivated, I am always looking forward to new challenges. I would like to continue learning/practising new technologies in order to become a skilled team manager.
Mes compétences :
Windows server
Linux/UNIX
Mac OSX
PHP / MYSQL
HTML/XHTML
JavaScript/Ajax
Shell scripting
Windows
Administration systèmes et réseaux
Développeur web
Ingénieur informatique
Informatique
Administration réseau
Administrateur Windows
Technicien réseau
Gestion de projet
Graphisme PAO
VMware ESXi
MAO
Supervision
Virtualisation