Menu

Quentin MIGNUCCI

Blagnac

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Toulouse

En résumé

Thanks to my different positions, I am now on track to working towards functions in Marketing and Business Development.

While following a master degree at Kedge Business School, I am continuously looking for new opportunities in France or abroad, to grow my learning curve and gain experience on both professional and personal sides.

Found of sport and travels, I like challenges and going beyond my comfort zone.

Please feel free to go through my profile and contact me for any purpose you like.

Entreprises

  • Airbus Group - Intern Corporate Strategy and Projects - Satair Group

    Blagnac 2016 - maintenant Support to current Airbus Services global footprint strategic project aiming at designing the future Airbus Services operating model in a trans-business units approach.

    - Business cases: scenarios considering warehouse, transportation and customers proximity
    - Identification of global synergies across all Airbus Services business lines
    - Collection and consolidation of information and data coming from key stakeholders
    - Reports to Airbus Services Steering Committee & Satair Group Corporate Management
    ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    - Contribution to the Airbus Customer Service competitive intelligence network
    - Market analysis and trends assessment for maintenance and material management activities
    - Global after market information gathering (update on competitor landscape mapping)

  • Airbus Group - Intern Marketing & Business Development - Airbus Services

    Blagnac 2015 - 2016 Management of Airbus Consulting Services marketing and communication, including the emphasis towards an enabler position within Airbus Services organisation.

    - Support to Airbus Consulting sales campaigns and services portfolio development
    - Design and improvement of marketing and promotion materials
    - Management of Airbus Consulting e-presence on various Airbus portals
    - Redaction of internal and external articles and press release
    - Development of a joint marketing project between Airbus Consulting and Upgrade Services
    ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    - Support to Airbus Services Strategic Project on MRO partnership development
    - Development of a tool gathering global MROs capabilities per region and aircraft type
    - Collection and consolidation of information and data coming from key stakeholders
    - Preparation of presentations to Airbus Services Steering Commitee

  • Newrest - Customer Support & Marketing Assistant - Inflight Services

    Toulouse 2014 - 2014 Support to marketing and communication function with regards to Newrest Group on-board services and duty-free related activities.

    - Sales data collection and consolidation with recommendations
    - Customers support (XL Airways, Corsair, Air Méditerranée, Aigle Azur)
    - Development of duty free and buy-on-board offers per airline
    - Design of attractive marketing and promotion materials for both airlines and passengers
    - Duty free supplier relations management: Guerlain, LVMH, Lacoste, Puig etc
    - Buy-on-board suppliers relations management: Ferrero, Mondelez, Michel&Augustin, Sodebo etc
    - Travel retail market analysis and benchmark
    -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    - Manage and place weekly orders of fresh food (sandwiches and salads) from our supplier
    - Guarantee the daily procurement and availability of fresh food on our 6 main airport basis

  • Toulouse Business School - Member of the Toulouse Business School Student Council

    Toulouse 2013 - 2014 Regular meetings with the Toulouse Business School board and other programs' representatives

  • GANT France - Intern Salesman

    PARIS 9 2012 - 2012 - Sales of premium products designed for men, women and kids
    - Turnover development to meet daily objectives according to a strict and challenging selling process
    - Merchandising plans and implementation according to the seasons and communication campaigns
    - Customer relations via a large and national customer database
    - Seasonal events for preferred customers
    - Team working within a group of 5 people

  • Croix-Rouge - Etudiant bénévol

    Paris 2011 - 2012

Formations

  • KEDGE - Business School Bordeaux (Anciennement BEM)

    Bordeaux 2014 - maintenant Master's Degree

    - Complex negotiation and sale
    - Strategy of business development
    - Business decision analysis
    - Strategic diagnosis and professional defense
    - Persuasive speaking in a business context
    - Strategic marketing
    - Marketing and studies
    - Leadership & Management
    - New management practices

  • University Of Hull (Hull)

    Hull 2012 - 2013 - Leadership skills
    - Marketing, communication and branding
    - Corporate social responsibility
    - Business economics
    - Managing diversity and equal opportunity
    - British society and culture
    - English for business

  • Toulouse Business School

    Toulouse 2011 - 2014 Bachelor's Degree

    - Strategic marketing
    - Neuro-marketing
    - Sales force management
    - B to B complex negociation
    - Team building
    - Team management
    - Contract law
    - Leadership skills
    - Enterprise organisation

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :