Quentin MINANGOY
Quentin MINANGOY
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CEGELEC Toulouse / Gimont Infrastructures
- Chef d'entreprise
2014 - maintenant
CEGELEC
- Responsable d'Affaires
Saint-Denis
2012 - 2014
GETELEC MARTINIQUE SNC
- Responsable d'affaires
2005 - 2012
Formations
ESTP
Paris
2002 - 2005
ITE
Réseau
Caroline DOUADIC
Christophe MASSIOT
Cyrille LECLUSE
Damien DILAS
Frederick THUGNIOT
Karine HANNECART
Laurent DELPOUY
Lauriane ANTOINE
Mario DUHAMEL
Sabine FAYE
