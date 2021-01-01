Menu

Quentin MINANGOY

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CEGELEC Toulouse / Gimont Infrastructures - Chef d'entreprise

    2014 - maintenant

  • CEGELEC - Responsable d'Affaires

    Saint-Denis 2012 - 2014

  • GETELEC MARTINIQUE SNC - Responsable d'affaires

    2005 - 2012

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :