Quentin PUBELLIER

MONTRÉAL

En résumé

I am a hard-working, motivated professional with plenty of initiative and enthusiasm.

My background in Energy Engineering gives me an insider's perspective when it comes to engineering-related industries, and my business development experience has endowed me with extensive experience in facilitating B2B relationships.

Thriving in a fast-paced environment, I am a strong negotiator with persuasive interpersonal skills. Being a strategic thinker who is good in networking, I am looking for a stimulating position in an energetic and supportive team where I can continue to bridge engineering and a strategic business development role.

I am always looking for new challenges and opportunities, as well as meeting new people for casual discussion. Please don’t hesitate contact me at any time.

quentin.pubellier@gmail.com
+1 (514) 377 3723

Mes compétences :
Project management
Ingénierie
Business development
Développement durable
Energie
Pétrochimie
Raffinage
Management

Entreprises

  • Petroval - Business Development Manager - Canada

    2015 - maintenant

  • Petroval Services Asia Pacific - Business Development Manager - Asia Pacific

    2011 - 2014 Subsidiary of Both TOTAL and EURECAT, Petroval is a global Refinery and Petrochemical plant Solution provider. Our main offers are the following:

    - Catalyst Dense Loading with DENSICAT Technology, we are actually the recognized leader on this market and have global contracts with some prestigious key accounts such as EXXONMOBIL, SHELL and TOTAL.

    - Heat exchangers tube inserts aiming to improve drastically the heat transfer of tubular heat exchangers

    - Expertise and follow-up of Industrial furnaces with Infra Red Cameras

    - Refinery shutdown supervision

    My responsibilities:

    - Set up of the Asian office of Petroval in Singapore
    - Create and deploy new commercial strategies adapted to Asian market
    - Manage key account customers
    - Deploy a network of representative agents in Asia
    - Find and meet new and potential customers (Refineries, Petrochemical plants, Catalyst manufacturer, Engineering companies…) everywhere in Asia (about 40% of my time is spent travelling around Asia)
    - Providing for Technical and Financial Proposal
    - Project Management, Logistics, Invoicing, Accountancy...

  • Altran Practice Développement Durable - Consultant Développement Durable

    2010 - 2011 Consultant junior développement durable:

    Commercial: développement d'offres, gestion de partenariat, prospection et négociation client à l'international, rédaction de propositions techniques et financière,...

    Missions de conseil technique et stratégique: audits énergétiques, bâtiments HQE, Campagne de sensibilisation, Assistance technique, Agendas 21, Bilan Carbone, accompagnement à la certification (HQE, EN 16001, ISO 14001).

  • Altran Practice Développement Durable - Stagiaire Développement Durable

    2010 - 2010 Missions d'avant-vente: Gestion de partenariats, création d'offres développement durable, réponse à appel d'offres publiques et privés, réflexion stratégique sur l'orientation
    Missions techniques: assistant audit énergétique, mise au point d'une méthodologie d'audit énergétique

  • Thales - Stage 3 mois

    Courbevoie 2009 - 2009 Conception d’un banc de test pour matériel électrique de sécurité:

    - Gestion d'un réseaux fibre optique
    - Bilan énergétique de baies contenant du matériel électronique
    - Automates programmables
    - Réalisation de tests CEM (Compatibilité Électromagnétique)
    - Rédaction de manuels de maintenance et de formation

  • Halcrow China Ltd (HONG KONG) - Stage 2 mois

    2008 - 2008 Etude des glissements de terrain dus à la mousson sur l'île de Hong Kong et ses environs:

    - Etude des sols et des pentes.

    - Etude de documentations techniques sur les structures physiques mises-en œuvre pour palier à ces glissements de terrain.

    - Partenariat avec l'Université de Hong Kong, département des sciences de la terre pour effectuer des recherches historiques sur les glissements de terrain et retracer l'historique de ces accidents.

    - Interprétation de ces résultats.

  • Value Retail Maasmechelen Village (Belgique) - Stage 2 mois

    2007 - 2007 Chargé d’opérations maintenance :

    - Rédaction de manuels de maintenance
    - Dessin de plans
    - Inventaires
    - Préparation d’événements (Maasmechelen Feast).

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur De Gestion

    Paris 2009 - 2010 MBA Spécialisé Management du Developpement Durable

    Développement Durable, Management de Projets, RSE, HQE, BBC, Bilan Carbone, Eco-conception, ACV, Rapport DD, Audit, Normes (ISO 14001, EN 16001, ISO 26000,...)

  • Ecole Spéciale de Mécanique et d'Electricité

    Ivry Sur Seine 2005 - 2010 Génie Electrique

    Électrotechnique, Energies renouvelables, Automatique, Machines électriques, Conversion de l’Energie, Electronique de Puissance, Compatibilité Électromagnétique.
    Gestion de projet, Qualité et normes ISO, Intelligence Economique

  • Lycée Notre Dame

    Bourg La Reine 2001 - 2004 Baccalauréat scientifique - option physique - mention assez bien

