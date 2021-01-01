I am a hard-working, motivated professional with plenty of initiative and enthusiasm.



My background in Energy Engineering gives me an insider's perspective when it comes to engineering-related industries, and my business development experience has endowed me with extensive experience in facilitating B2B relationships.



Thriving in a fast-paced environment, I am a strong negotiator with persuasive interpersonal skills. Being a strategic thinker who is good in networking, I am looking for a stimulating position in an energetic and supportive team where I can continue to bridge engineering and a strategic business development role.



I am always looking for new challenges and opportunities, as well as meeting new people for casual discussion. Please don’t hesitate contact me at any time.



quentin.pubellier@gmail.com

+1 (514) 377 3723



Mes compétences :

Project management

Ingénierie

Business development

Développement durable

Energie

Pétrochimie

Raffinage

Management