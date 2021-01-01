-
BNP PARIBAS CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
- Consultant Maîtrise d'ouvrage
2013 - maintenant
Projet de refonte de l'entrepôt de données `Cash Management' lancé par BNP/Fortis Worldwide - Projet AML
Environnement métier: Cash Management, SEPA, Swift
Environnement technique: SQL, Jira, Unix, Business Objects XI
-
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
- Consultant Assistant & Maîtrise d'ouvrage
2011 - 2012
Projet d'évolution du progiciel interne (Middle/Back office), gérant les opérations du collatéral, dédiés aux commodities, en Europe, Asie et Amérique
Environnement métier: Gestion du collatéral, Crédit documentaire, Swift
Environnement technique: SQL, ITrack, MS SQL Server 2005, Progiciel interne (Tomcat)
-
TOTAL RAFFINAGE & MARKETING
- Consultant Assistant & Maîtrise d'ouvrage
2008 - 2011
Projet de refonte du système d'information monétique incluant les systèmes de moyen de paiement cartes, de facturation et d'abonnement
Environnement métier: Monétique, Moyen de paiement
Environnement technique: SQL, Unix, Mercury Quality Center, ITSM, FileZilla, Progiciel interne (CardPro)
-
YVES SAINT LAURENT BEAUTE - L'OREAL
- Consultant & Maîtrise d'ouvrage
Paris
2008 - 2008
Projet de coordination de l'outil de reporting BO XI
Environnement technique: SQL, SAP Business Objects XI, MS SQL Server 2005
-
MINISTERE DE LA DEFENSE
- Consultant Business Intelligence
Paris
2008 - 2008
Mise en place des outils ETL et de reporting (Open source BIRT)
Environnement : ETL Oracle Sunopsis, Outil de reporting BIRT, Oracle, SQL
-
CREDIT AGRICOLE
- Consultant Assistance Chef de projet
Montrouge
2007 - 2007
Projet CRR Analyzer - Création d'une base de données pour intégration de fichiers comptables
Environnement : Power AMC Designor, Microsoft SQL Server 2000, Access, SQL
-
ARVAL LEASING - BNP PARIBAS
- Consultant Assistant Chef de projet
2006 - 2006
Mise en place d'un outil permettant d'analyser les vulnérabilités réseaux
Environnement : Windows Server 2003, routeur Cisco 2160, sonde Qualysguard, WmWare
-
SOGETI - CAP GEMINI
- Technicien informatique
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2005 - 2005
Dédiée aux clients Groupe Bolloré - Matra Automobile Engineering - Banque Solfea - GlaxoSmithKline
Environnement : Windows NT4, Citrix, Exchange, UNIX, HP Openview, Novell Netware
-
UCPA (Union nationale des Centres sportifs de Plein Air)
- Technicien Informatique
PARIS
2001 - 2003
Contexte: Projet de refonte du système d'information
Environnement : Windows 9x, Symantec Ghost, Asset Center, Partition Magic, Easy Recovery