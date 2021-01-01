Menu

R P

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • BNP PARIBAS CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING - Consultant Maîtrise d'ouvrage

    2013 - maintenant Projet de refonte de l'entrepôt de données `Cash Management' lancé par BNP/Fortis Worldwide - Projet AML

    Environnement métier: Cash Management, SEPA, Swift
    Environnement technique: SQL, Jira, Unix, Business Objects XI

  • SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING - Consultant Assistant & Maîtrise d'ouvrage

    2011 - 2012 Projet d'évolution du progiciel interne (Middle/Back office), gérant les opérations du collatéral, dédiés aux commodities, en Europe, Asie et Amérique

    Environnement métier: Gestion du collatéral, Crédit documentaire, Swift
    Environnement technique: SQL, ITrack, MS SQL Server 2005, Progiciel interne (Tomcat)

  • TOTAL RAFFINAGE & MARKETING - Consultant Assistant & Maîtrise d'ouvrage

    2008 - 2011 Projet de refonte du système d'information monétique incluant les systèmes de moyen de paiement cartes, de facturation et d'abonnement

    Environnement métier: Monétique, Moyen de paiement
    Environnement technique: SQL, Unix, Mercury Quality Center, ITSM, FileZilla, Progiciel interne (CardPro)

  • YVES SAINT LAURENT BEAUTE - L'OREAL - Consultant & Maîtrise d'ouvrage

    Paris 2008 - 2008 Projet de coordination de l'outil de reporting BO XI

    Environnement technique: SQL, SAP Business Objects XI, MS SQL Server 2005

  • MINISTERE DE LA DEFENSE - Consultant Business Intelligence

    Paris 2008 - 2008 Mise en place des outils ETL et de reporting (Open source BIRT)

    Environnement : ETL Oracle Sunopsis, Outil de reporting BIRT, Oracle, SQL

  • CREDIT AGRICOLE - Consultant Assistance Chef de projet

    Montrouge 2007 - 2007 Projet CRR Analyzer - Création d'une base de données pour intégration de fichiers comptables

    Environnement : Power AMC Designor, Microsoft SQL Server 2000, Access, SQL

  • ARVAL LEASING - BNP PARIBAS - Consultant Assistant Chef de projet

    2006 - 2006 Mise en place d'un outil permettant d'analyser les vulnérabilités réseaux

    Environnement : Windows Server 2003, routeur Cisco 2160, sonde Qualysguard, WmWare

  • SOGETI - CAP GEMINI - Technicien informatique

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2005 - 2005 Dédiée aux clients Groupe Bolloré - Matra Automobile Engineering - Banque Solfea - GlaxoSmithKline

    Environnement : Windows NT4, Citrix, Exchange, UNIX, HP Openview, Novell Netware

  • UCPA (Union nationale des Centres sportifs de Plein Air) - Technicien Informatique

    PARIS 2001 - 2003 Contexte: Projet de refonte du système d'information

    Environnement : Windows 9x, Symantec Ghost, Asset Center, Partition Magic, Easy Recovery

Formations

Réseau