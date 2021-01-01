Rafik OUERGHI

Mes compétences :
Mécanique
Calcul de structure
Ansys
Ansys workbench
Simulation numérique
Mécanique des fluides
Dessin technique
Conception mécanique
Entreprises
Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies Saudi Arabia
- Mechanical Design Engineer
2013 - maintenantI carry out mechanical design for parts related to a water & waste water treatment plant such as tanks vessels, structure steel & piping. I use international standards, codes and corresponding software such as Staad Pro, ANSYS, PV Elite.
Main Job Tasks and Responsibilities
- Carry out structural calculation
- Carry out piping stress calculation
- Set up a layout of a plant
- Generate general arrangement drawings & equipment details
- Generate equipment data sheets
ROBUST SOLUTIONS- Saudi Arabia
- Simulation Consultant
2011 - 2013* Technical Service Engineer in charge of:
- Product support: Support customer promptly and effectively in the usage of ANSYS simulation products.
- Customer training: Train customers to utilize ANSYS simulation software to increase their proficiency, independence and success in simulating engineering problems with ANSYS software.
- Business development/Marketing Assistance: I demonstrate the value of ANSYS vision and software to the marketplace through collaboration on marketing campaigns and business initiatives in order to grow new markets.
-Sales Assistance: I also demonstrate the value of ANSYS vision and software to sales prospects through collaboration with direct and indirect sales.
- Execution of Consulting Projects:
• Analysis of reinforced concrete with ANSYS Classic user interface (Proposal- Concrete Structures Research Institute- Egypt).
• Hydraulic and Swage autofrettage of Gun Barrel to determine residual stress (KSU).
• CFD Simulation of Blood flow inside AVF using Fluent Solver (KF Hospital)
• Unsteady State Thermal Behaviour of Industrial Quenched Steel Bar ( PMU )
* Teaching Simulation Engineering in Biomedical (FEA and CFD) using ANSYS for KSU students.
SEGULA Technology – France
- Structural Engineer
2010 - 2011Client: Volvo CE
* Mechanical Engineer in charge of:
- Static and fatigue analysis of Excavator equipment like lower and upper frame, Pivot, Boom
- Structural linear & nonlinear analyses, effective notch stress concept, ANSYS Submodeling Method
- Preparing of gage report for test
- Software used: ANSYS, Catia V5
Client: Caterpillar
* Mechanical Engineer in charge of:
- Design and Analysis of lifting device
- Provide solution to enhance and to validate the design
- Hand calculation
- Software used: ANSYS, HyperMesh
- Design and analysis of steel structures
- Analysis of existing structures
- Technical relationship with customers
- Formation of graduate engineers
- Writing of calculation notes (in French and English)
Fields of expertise:
o Hydraulic structures
o Structures for Nuclear Facilities
o Lifting Equipment
o Steel structures
o Piping and pressure pipeline
Familiar with different Standards: ASME (B30.20-2006, to 2007 ASME Boiler & Pressure Vessel, etc), API, FEM98, DIN 19704, CODAP 2005, CODETI.
Latecis Toulouse /EMI
- Aerospace Stress Engineer
2009 - 2009--> Static and dynamic validation of the Cockpit Stairs of A400 M.
• Checking of the loading cases of finite element models.
• Update of finite element models.
• Fasteners, stress and dynamic calculation.
• Update of the report.
-->
• Static strength analysis of Actuator Tunnel (Analytical study and finite element analysis using Nastran/ Patran software).
• Fatigue and Damage Tolerance Analysis of junctions of some parts constituting the GP7200 of A380.
• Programming of Excel Macros (VBA) to automate calculation.
• Preparing reports.