Rafik OUERGHI

RIYADH

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Mécanique
Calcul de structure
Ansys
Ansys workbench
Simulation numérique
Mécanique des fluides
Dessin technique
Conception mécanique

Entreprises

  • Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies Saudi Arabia - Mechanical Design Engineer

    2013 - maintenant I carry out mechanical design for parts related to a water & waste water treatment plant such as tanks vessels, structure steel & piping. I use international standards, codes and corresponding software such as Staad Pro, ANSYS, PV Elite.


    Main Job Tasks and Responsibilities

    - Carry out structural calculation

    - Carry out piping stress calculation

    - Set up a layout of a plant

    - Generate general arrangement drawings & equipment details

    - Generate equipment data sheets

  • ROBUST SOLUTIONS- Saudi Arabia - Simulation Consultant

    2011 - 2013 * Technical Service Engineer in charge of:

    - Product support: Support customer promptly and effectively in the usage of ANSYS simulation products.

    - Customer training: Train customers to utilize ANSYS simulation software to increase their proficiency, independence and success in simulating engineering problems with ANSYS software.

    - Business development/Marketing Assistance: I demonstrate the value of ANSYS vision and software to the marketplace through collaboration on marketing campaigns and business initiatives in order to grow new markets.



    -Sales Assistance: I also demonstrate the value of ANSYS vision and software to sales prospects through collaboration with direct and indirect sales.


    - Execution of Consulting Projects:

    • Analysis of reinforced concrete with ANSYS Classic user interface (Proposal- Concrete Structures Research Institute- Egypt).
    • Hydraulic and Swage autofrettage of Gun Barrel to determine residual stress (KSU).
    • CFD Simulation of Blood flow inside AVF using Fluent Solver (KF Hospital)
    • Unsteady State Thermal Behaviour of Industrial Quenched Steel Bar ( PMU )

    * Teaching Simulation Engineering in Biomedical (FEA and CFD) using ANSYS for KSU students.

  • SEGULA Technology – France - Structural Engineer

    2010 - 2011 Client: Volvo CE

    * Mechanical Engineer in charge of:

    - Static and fatigue analysis of Excavator equipment like lower and upper frame, Pivot, Boom
    - Structural linear & nonlinear analyses, effective notch stress concept, ANSYS Submodeling Method
    - Preparing of gage report for test
    - Software used: ANSYS, Catia V5


    Client: Caterpillar

    * Mechanical Engineer in charge of:

    - Design and Analysis of lifting device
    - Provide solution to enhance and to validate the design
    - Hand calculation
    - Software used: ANSYS, HyperMesh


    Client: Manitowoc Crane Group

    * Mechanical Engineer in charge of:

    - Performing simulation to validate crane components design (Trolley, jib, etc)
    - Performing: Strength analysis / fatigue evaluation / welded joint analysis / bolted joint analysis.
    - Software : ANSYS Classic / Ansys WB
    - Standards : European / Client standards

  • Antecim/Spretec - Mechanical Engineer

    2009 - 2010 * Mechanical Engineer in charge of:

    - Design and analysis of steel structures
    - Analysis of existing structures
    - Technical relationship with customers
    - Formation of graduate engineers
    - Writing of calculation notes (in French and English)

    Fields of expertise:
    o Hydraulic structures
    o Structures for Nuclear Facilities
    o Lifting Equipment
    o Steel structures
    o Piping and pressure pipeline

    Familiar with different Standards: ASME (B30.20-2006, to 2007 ASME Boiler & Pressure Vessel, etc), API, FEM98, DIN 19704, CODAP 2005, CODETI.

  • Latecis Toulouse /EMI - Aerospace Stress Engineer

    2009 - 2009 --> Static and dynamic validation of the Cockpit Stairs of A400 M.
    • Checking of the loading cases of finite element models.
    • Update of finite element models.
    • Fasteners, stress and dynamic calculation.
    • Update of the report.

    -->


    • Static strength analysis of Actuator Tunnel (Analytical study and finite element analysis using Nastran/ Patran software).
    • Fatigue and Damage Tolerance Analysis of junctions of some parts constituting the GP7200 of A380.
    • Programming of Excel Macros (VBA) to automate calculation.
    • Preparing reports.

Formations

Réseau