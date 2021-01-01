Menu

Ramazanova DZHAMALI

Paris La Defense

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AREVA - Marketing Manger for Russia and CIS

    Paris La Defense 2011 - maintenant

  • Morpho Detection Inc (Safran Group) - Busienss Development and Marketing Manager

    2010 - 2011

  • French Embassy in Moscow, Mission Economique deMoscou - Trade Attache assistant

    2007 - 2008 Duties: Planning and organization of sales campaigns for French companies willing export IT products in Russia and CIS:
    - preparation of product/service sheets
    - organization of meetings with local potential clients
    - coordination of promotional events

  • Bureau Veritas - Busienss Development and Marketing Manager

    Puteaux 2007 - 2010 Development of Bureau Veritas activity in Oil&Gas, Nuclear and Construction area in Russia through:
    a) Market studies:
    - Support different BLs on corporate level by providing the market reviews on specific markets and products (new projects, investors, key actors, competitors and decision makers, investment volumes, etc…);
    MARKET STUDIES REFERENCES: Russian Nuclear Market Overview (09.2010): Russian Nuclear Program, ROSATOM organization, Russian technologies with different types of reactors, Russian export;
    Russia and CIS Oil & Gas market (07.2008); Civil Construction market in Russia (02.2009); Russian Airport Infrastructure (05.2009); Russian Car manufacturing market (08.2009).
    a) Communication:
    - Organize and follow up BV participation with a stand in trade exhibitions (Neftegas 2008, 2009, 2010, Sevtek Murmansk 2009, and CIS Offshore Conference 2010), visiting exhibition in Russia and abroad.
    - Preparing press releases for external and internal communication;
    - Developing marketing materials: service sheets, brochures, power points

  • Pentalog Hight Tech SA - Trainee

    2006 - 2007 - Duties: Project of setting up an office of representation of Pentalog in Russia (Western Siberia) covering all aspects:
    - 3 years business plan with SWOT analysis
    - law and permits issues in Russia related to the specific product: software and computer services for business

Formations

Réseau