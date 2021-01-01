Ramazanova DZHAMALI

Bureau Veritas
- Busienss Development and Marketing Manager
Puteaux
2007 - 2010
Development of Bureau Veritas activity in Oil&Gas, Nuclear and Construction area in Russia through:
a) Market studies:
- Support different BLs on corporate level by providing the market reviews on specific markets and products (new projects, investors, key actors, competitors and decision makers, investment volumes, etc…);
MARKET STUDIES REFERENCES: Russian Nuclear Market Overview (09.2010): Russian Nuclear Program, ROSATOM organization, Russian technologies with different types of reactors, Russian export;
Russia and CIS Oil & Gas market (07.2008); Civil Construction market in Russia (02.2009); Russian Airport Infrastructure (05.2009); Russian Car manufacturing market (08.2009).
a) Communication:
- Organize and follow up BV participation with a stand in trade exhibitions (Neftegas 2008, 2009, 2010, Sevtek Murmansk 2009, and CIS Offshore Conference 2010), visiting exhibition in Russia and abroad.
- Preparing press releases for external and internal communication;
- Developing marketing materials: service sheets, brochures, power points