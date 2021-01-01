Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Raphael ALLIROL
Ajouter
Raphael ALLIROL
Marcigny
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Emile Henry
- Directeur des Systèmes d'Information Groupe
Marcigny (71110)
2021 - maintenant
Groupe Carré Blanc
- Directeur des Systèmes d'Information
Roanne (42300)
2011 - 2021
Résonances
- Directeur informatique
Écully (69130)
2010 - 2011
Générale de Santé Domicile
- Chef de projet SI
Lyon
2007 - 2010
Generimed
- Responsable Informatique adjoint
Lyon (69000)
2004 - 2007
HERTZ European Service Center
- Agent de vente
swords
2003 - 2004
Irlande
DELL
- Opérateur commercial
Dublin
2003 - 2003
Irlande
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Denis RICHARD
Emir BOUROUIS
Estelle MALHOMME
Géraldine GROLEAT
Laurent LEROUEIL
M'hamed BEN TALEB
Mickael MELEO
Sébastien BERTOLI
Stephane POIGNANT
Thomas JAVICOLI