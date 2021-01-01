Menu

Raphael HERVE

Neuilly-sur-Seine

Mes compétences :
Intégration
Management
Order Management
Supply chain
Warehouse Management
Warehouse Management System

Entreprises

  • Manhattan Associates - Senior Manager

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2010 - maintenant Leading the Technical Services team (< 10 people) for Manhattan Associates France.
    Covering a scope of about 15 to 20 projects simultaneously (WMS, OMS, TMS, BI) with companies up to 25B$ turnover, including project tasks below:
    - Presales support
    - Technical architecture design
    - Technical implementation (Interfaces, Integration, Production monitoring & maintenance)
    - Custom developments
    - IT teams trainings

  • Manhattan Associates - Manager

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2008 - 2010 Manager of the technical team (< 10 collaborators), responsible for all support tasks of Manhattan Associates solutions deployments in France and Europe:
    - Presales support
    - Technical architecture design
    - Technical implementation (Interfaces, Integration, Production monitoring & maintenance)
    - Custom developments
    - IT teams trainings

  • Manhattan Associates - Consultant technique

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2004 - 2008 Managed and deployed the IT and integration tasks of several WMS deployments (1year long on average), including:
    - Architecture design / Hardware sizing
    - Software Administration / Monitoring
    - Interface Design / Integration
    - Technical Support
    - Custom Developments Management

Formations

