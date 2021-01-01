Menu

Raphael HUDÉ

Courbevoie

Raphael HUDÉ

Courbevoie

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Thales - Electronic Components Specialist

    Courbevoie 2013 - maintenant

  • ALTIS Semiconductor - Technical Coordinator

    2008 - 2013

  • SYNOSPSYS Switzerland - Ingénieur Support Technology CAD

    2005 - 2008

  • STMICROELECTRONICS - Stage Ingénieur CAD

    2004 - 2004

Formations

