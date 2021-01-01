Retail
Raphael HUDÉ
Raphael HUDÉ
Courbevoie
En résumé
Entreprises
Thales
- Electronic Components Specialist
Courbevoie
2013 - maintenant
ALTIS Semiconductor
- Technical Coordinator
2008 - 2013
SYNOSPSYS Switzerland
- Ingénieur Support Technology CAD
2005 - 2008
STMICROELECTRONICS
- Stage Ingénieur CAD
2004 - 2004
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Physique De Grenoble (ENSPG)
Grenoble
2001 - 2004
