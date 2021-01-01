Menu

Raphael LANGUEBIEN

MARSEILLE

En résumé

Business Development, Sales, Pre-sales, Project/Solution Management, Partner Management, Project Deployment, Sourcing

Mes compétences :
Asia
Broadcast
Digital
Digital SIgnage
Telecom

Entreprises

  • Scala - Territory Manager South East APAC

    MARSEILLE 2012 - maintenant Scala is a digital signage software company founded in 1987 that specializes in producing a platform that becomes people’s customer experience engine.
    • Manage day to day business operations for South-East APAC region : Sales/Pre-sales, Business Development, Finance, Partner management, Training, Technical Support... Liaise with Product/Marketing/R&D/Service/Finance departments

  • Orange Business Services - IT&L@bs Taiwan - Solution manager

    2010 - 2012 OBS IT&L@bs offers expertise, evaluation of critical applications and the supply of innovative technological solutions
    • Solution Manager in APAC
    - Digital Signage (Transportation, Retail, Corporate)
    - Real-time Fleet Tracking & Management System
    • Main roles
    - Set up the digital signage offer for IT&L@bs APAC
    - Identify and select partners and suppliers (RFI/RFQ)
    - Identify sales opportunities with account managers, partners and customers
    - Coordination with solution & business managers from international entities of the group
    - In charge of solution presentation, demo set up, technical proposal & compliance, quotation
    • Project examples: Bangkok MRT Purple line, Malaysia KL Monorail, SMRT, Singapore Sports hub…

  • GlobeCast - Deployment Project Manager & Pre-sales Engineer

    Paris 2008 - 2010 GlobeCast provides a turn-key digital signage solution (software, hardware, installation, maintenance...)
    • Pre-sales, Project Management & Deployment of GlobeCast’s digital signage solution (Captive Audience)
    • Supervised RFP to select onsite subcontractors. In charge of the redaction of the scope statement.
    • Conducted adoption of aftersales metrics to improve customer satisfaction (+10% of problems resolved by phone) and lower cost (-20% onsite intervention after 1 month, up to -40% after 1 year)
    • Key facts: Around 15 networks/400 screens deployed
    • Clients : Orange, Havas, Française des jeux
    • Equipments knowledge: Professional display (LG, Panasonic, Samsung…), AV equipments (Minicom, Adder...)

  • GlobeCast - Broadcast Project Coordinator

    Paris 2008 - 2008 GlobeCast, a subsidiary of France Telecom, is the leading global provider of content management and worldwide transmission services for professional broadcast delivery.
    • Technical design and implementation of professional broadcasting service architectures according to the pre-sales functional specification and in accordance with the technical constraints
    Project coordination with client, international subsidiaries, internal departments, suppliers, contractors
    • Main project: Improve the availability of 70 broadcasting services (double reception, redundancy, network mgmt…)
    • Others: Comparative technical (ETSI TR 101 290) / cost / place efficiency study on ASI/SDI switches
    • Clients : Orange TV ADSL, KDDI/NHK, Philip Morris International, Lagardère, BCC World, France 24 …
    • Equipments knowledge (switch, distribution, IPD/IRD): Snell&Wilcox, Miranda, Scientific Atlanta, Scopus, Evertz, Tandberg …

  • National Chiao-Tung University - Research assistant

    2007 - 2007 - Link Life Time, Link Dynamics and Protocol Design Analysis in MANET environment
    - Simulation tools: Matlab, Ns2
    - Presented “Link Life Time Analysis in MANET under Manhattan Grid Mobility Model” at the "Mobile Computing 2007" - DaYeh University - Changhua - Best Paper Award

  • Tech and Feel - Network Technician

    2004 - 2004 - Installed and maintained customers’ computing equipments (10 to 50 computers, routeur, firewall, wi-fi access ...)
    - Developed a breakdown prevention solution by sending SNMP and Syslog messages (Firewall/Router/Windows events) to an ASP-based website, classifying them by date/origin/severity

Formations

  • National Chiao Tung University (Hsinchu)

    Hsinchu 2007 - 2007 Institute of Network Engineering

    • IMBA/EECS courses & Chinese language class for 1 semester
    • Created bilateral agreement between universities

  • National Central University (Taoyuan)

    Taoyuan 2006 - 2006 Department of Communication Engineering

    Summer Program 2006 – National Science Council of Taiwan
    - A program awarded to 20 french students designed to provide the opportunity of first-hand research experience in Taiwan

  • Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier

    Toulouse 2005 - 2008

  • Osaka University (Osaka)

    Osaka 2004 - 2005 OUSSEP : Social Sciences

    A diversified curriculum in physical, humanities and social sciences taught in English to gain a deeper understanding of Japanese society and culture and to broaden perspectives in an international context

  • Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier GTR

    Grenoble 2002 - 2004
