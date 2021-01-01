Raphael LANGUEBIEN

Mes compétences :
Asia
Broadcast
Digital
Digital SIgnage
Telecom
Entreprises
Scala
- Territory Manager South East APAC
MARSEILLE2012 - maintenantScala is a digital signage software company founded in 1987 that specializes in producing a platform that becomes people’s customer experience engine.
• Manage day to day business operations for South-East APAC region : Sales/Pre-sales, Business Development, Finance, Partner management, Training, Technical Support... Liaise with Product/Marketing/R&D/Service/Finance departments
Orange Business Services - IT&L@bs Taiwan
- Solution manager
2010 - 2012OBS IT&L@bs offers expertise, evaluation of critical applications and the supply of innovative technological solutions
• Solution Manager in APAC
- Digital Signage (Transportation, Retail, Corporate)
- Real-time Fleet Tracking & Management System
• Main roles
- Set up the digital signage offer for IT&L@bs APAC
- Identify and select partners and suppliers (RFI/RFQ)
- Identify sales opportunities with account managers, partners and customers
- Coordination with solution & business managers from international entities of the group
- In charge of solution presentation, demo set up, technical proposal & compliance, quotation
• Project examples: Bangkok MRT Purple line, Malaysia KL Monorail, SMRT, Singapore Sports hub…
Paris2008 - 2010GlobeCast provides a turn-key digital signage solution (software, hardware, installation, maintenance...)
• Pre-sales, Project Management & Deployment of GlobeCast’s digital signage solution (Captive Audience)
• Supervised RFP to select onsite subcontractors. In charge of the redaction of the scope statement.
• Conducted adoption of aftersales metrics to improve customer satisfaction (+10% of problems resolved by phone) and lower cost (-20% onsite intervention after 1 month, up to -40% after 1 year)
• Key facts: Around 15 networks/400 screens deployed
• Clients : Orange, Havas, Française des jeux
• Equipments knowledge: Professional display (LG, Panasonic, Samsung…), AV equipments (Minicom, Adder...)
GlobeCast
- Broadcast Project Coordinator
Paris2008 - 2008GlobeCast, a subsidiary of France Telecom, is the leading global provider of content management and worldwide transmission services for professional broadcast delivery.
• Technical design and implementation of professional broadcasting service architectures according to the pre-sales functional specification and in accordance with the technical constraints
Project coordination with client, international subsidiaries, internal departments, suppliers, contractors
• Main project: Improve the availability of 70 broadcasting services (double reception, redundancy, network mgmt…)
• Others: Comparative technical (ETSI TR 101 290) / cost / place efficiency study on ASI/SDI switches
• Clients : Orange TV ADSL, KDDI/NHK, Philip Morris International, Lagardère, BCC World, France 24 …
• Equipments knowledge (switch, distribution, IPD/IRD): Snell&Wilcox, Miranda, Scientific Atlanta, Scopus, Evertz, Tandberg …
National Chiao-Tung University
- Research assistant
2007 - 2007- Link Life Time, Link Dynamics and Protocol Design Analysis in MANET environment
- Simulation tools: Matlab, Ns2
- Presented “Link Life Time Analysis in MANET under Manhattan Grid Mobility Model” at the "Mobile Computing 2007" - DaYeh University - Changhua - Best Paper Award
Tech and Feel
- Network Technician
2004 - 2004- Installed and maintained customers’ computing equipments (10 to 50 computers, routeur, firewall, wi-fi access ...)
- Developed a breakdown prevention solution by sending SNMP and Syslog messages (Firewall/Router/Windows events) to an ASP-based website, classifying them by date/origin/severity
Formations
National Chiao Tung University (Hsinchu)
Hsinchu2007 - 2007Institute of Network Engineering
• IMBA/EECS courses & Chinese language class for 1 semester
• Created bilateral agreement between universities
National Central University (Taoyuan)
Taoyuan2006 - 2006Department of Communication Engineering
Summer Program 2006 – National Science Council of Taiwan
- A program awarded to 20 french students designed to provide the opportunity of first-hand research experience in Taiwan
A diversified curriculum in physical, humanities and social sciences taught in English to gain a deeper understanding of Japanese society and culture and to broaden perspectives in an international context