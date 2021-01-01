Menu

Raphaël LOMBARD

SAINT PALAIS

En résumé

Volontaire Dynamique polyvalent fiable.

Entreprises

  • Etchepare alu - Manoeuvre

    2017 - maintenant

  • SFEi SARRAT - Responsable magasin

    2011 - 2017 Gestion stock d'un magasin en plomberie électrique froid supportage calorifuge. Ventilation. Pièces détachées cuisines pro buanderie froid energies.
    Responsable parc auto.
    Logistiques planning.

  • Etxe prefa - Agent de préfabrication

    2007 - 2011 Coffrage
    centrale béton
    Production sur machine C N et assemblage armature acier.
    Pont roulant chariot élévateur secouriste du travail.

Formations

  • St.Joseph (Ustaritz)

    Ustaritz 2002 - 2007

Réseau

