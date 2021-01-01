Retail
Raphaël LOMBARD
Raphaël LOMBARD
SAINT PALAIS
En résumé
Volontaire Dynamique polyvalent fiable.
Entreprises
Etchepare alu
- Manoeuvre
2017 - maintenant
SFEi SARRAT
- Responsable magasin
2011 - 2017
Gestion stock d'un magasin en plomberie électrique froid supportage calorifuge. Ventilation. Pièces détachées cuisines pro buanderie froid energies.
Responsable parc auto.
Logistiques planning.
Etxe prefa
- Agent de préfabrication
2007 - 2011
Coffrage
centrale béton
Production sur machine C N et assemblage armature acier.
Pont roulant chariot élévateur secouriste du travail.
Formations
St.Joseph (Ustaritz)
Ustaritz
2002 - 2007
Réseau
Laurent DABESCAT
Stéphane CANDELA
Véronique HARISPE
