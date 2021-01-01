Raphaël MARIAGE

Mes compétences :
communication skills
Responsible for recruitment
Pack Office
Mission management
Microsoft Windows
Entreprises
Groupe Esprit de Corps - Management Consulting
- Chief of Operations
2013 - 2014 . In charge of the operational planning and the supervision of the challenges
. In charge of developing the portfolio of former and new clients
. Understanding of leadership issues and its applications within a group/team
. Team coordinator during the challenges
Groupon
- Deputy Ticket Unit
Courbevoie2013 - 2013 . In charge of development and management of top accounts portfolio
. Management of the national sales team dedicated to ticketing
. Assistant Project Management for ticketing at Groupon France
. Coordination of the partnership with FNAC.com
DANONE
- Ambassador
Paris2012 - 2012 . Promotion of the product `` Les2Vaches''
. Development of customers' loyalty
. Understanding of the BIO and Yogurt markets
AMD Performance
- Salesman
Californie2011 - 2012
. Prospection for 45 famous brands as Danone and Lancôme
. Mission management on events as MIPIM and Le Festival de Cannes
. Responsible for recruitment through 2500 international students
. 3ème Job Service in France