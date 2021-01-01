Raphael MAROTEAUX

I commenced work as a Project Manager (‘PM’) four years ago in France in a Solution Center, then I moved to Vietnam for an internship as Product manager for Prisma IPM. Upon completion, Schneider Electric Vietnam offered a 12 month position (V.I.E) in their Project Execution Center (‘PEC’) of which my role involved tendering electrical equipment, improving internal processes and supporting the Eco-Business team.

I came back in France as Project Manager Tender and Execution in electrical distribution.



Mes compétences :

Chargé de Projets

Management

Look