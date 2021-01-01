Menu

Raphael MAROTEAUX

Rueil Malmaison

I commenced work as a Project Manager (‘PM’) four years ago in France in a Solution Center, then I moved to Vietnam for an internship as Product manager for Prisma IPM. Upon completion, Schneider Electric Vietnam offered a 12 month position (V.I.E) in their Project Execution Center (‘PEC’) of which my role involved tendering electrical equipment, improving internal processes and supporting the Eco-Business team.
I came back in France as Project Manager Tender and Execution in electrical distribution.

Chargé de Projets
Management
  • Schneider Electric France - Projects Manager Tender & Execution

    Rueil Malmaison 2015 - maintenant I Implement Projects :
    • Managing orders
    • Managing the production (factories, lead time, time frame, risks, logistics, workers, planning ...)
    • Managing contracts (payments, warranties, legal,...)
    • Informing the parties

    I Manage projects for the French market in electrical distribution equipment.
    • Managing projects for indirect export (Africa, South America, Romania, Ireland...)
    • Visiting customer sites, defining adequate solutions (S1, S2, S3) and negotiating deals
    • Managing sales and customers to win projects

  • Schneider Electric Vietnam - Project Manager

    2013 - 2014 Action-Plan Manager
    Managing projects to improve processes between teams
    • Planning and managing meetings with team leaders to accelerate and facilitate internal communication
    • Defining best methods to progress with projects/people
    • Assigning tasks to team members and following progress.

    Marketing Eco-business
    Developing marketing strategies for a new offer: Eco-business
    • Sharing my knowledge about Panelbuilders
    • Creating a customer platform and defining the action plan to target customers
    • Managing logistics, price, and creating marketing material.

    PM Tender
    Managing projects for Vietnamese and Cambodian market for High Voltage and Low Voltage equipment
    • Quoting SM6, PIX, MCSet, Busway, Transformer
    • Managing projects between USD$50K to USD$ 1.5M
    • Supporting new employees

  • Schneider Electric Vietnam - Channel development Prisma IPM

    2013 - 2013 Creating and developing partners in Vietnam to increase the sales of PRISMA IPM
    • Action Plans, Customer Platform, Marketing, Logistics, Price Analysis, Managing Website Content
    • Created 5 partnerships in Vietnam and developed 3 potential partners
    • Increasing total sales by 30%

  • Schneider Electric France - Project Manager Junior

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - 2013 Manage projects for the French market in electrical distribution equipment.
    • Managing projects for indirect export
    • Visiting customer sites, defining adequate solutions (S1, S2, S3) and negotiating deals
    • Managing sales and customer to win projects

  • Schneider Electric - Inspecteur Qualité

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - 2010 Controlling and wiring cable boxes for High voltage switchgear (MCSet) and managing quality of working standards in the workshop.

  • Cesi

    Ecully 2010 - 2013 Diplôme d'ingénieur en Génie Industriel - Option chargé d'affaires

    I alternated school and work to graduate as an engineer. I had been using what I learned in school in my job and developed many other skills. I studied management, marketing, project implementation, economics …

    Activités et associations : Equivalent to Master’s Degree Company: Schneider Electric France Focus of studies: Project Manager

  • Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier

    Grenoble 2008 - 2010 DUT GEII - Focus of studies: Electrical Distribution

    Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.), Electrical and Electronics Engineering

