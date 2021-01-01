Raphaël MARTIN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon
I have been working at Renault Trucks Vénissieux for 12 years.
I started to work on maintenance as a developper/analyst on several technologies: mainframe PacBase, Visual Basic and C#.net.
Then I turned maintenance management position and functionnal expert on small project.
Today I coordinate the support team of a financial SAP application.
The main skills I developed in this context are:
- Organization
- Coordination
- Communication
- Budget follow-up
- SAP SD, MM, FI, CO and knowledge on HR/PS
Mes compétences :
SAP
Microsoft C-SHARP
technical support
SAP SD
SAP MM
SAP HR
SAP FI
SAP CO
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle Applications
Microsoft .NET Technology
Delphi