Raphaël MARTIN

I have been working at Renault Trucks Vénissieux for 12 years.



I started to work on maintenance as a developper/analyst on several technologies: mainframe PacBase, Visual Basic and C#.net.



Then I turned maintenance management position and functionnal expert on small project.



Today I coordinate the support team of a financial SAP application.



The main skills I developed in this context are:

- Organization

- Coordination

- Communication

- Budget follow-up

- SAP SD, MM, FI, CO and knowledge on HR/PS



