Raphaël MARTIN

Saint-Priest France

En résumé

I have been working at Renault Trucks Vénissieux for 12 years.

I started to work on maintenance as a developper/analyst on several technologies: mainframe PacBase, Visual Basic and C#.net.

Then I turned maintenance management position and functionnal expert on small project.

Today I coordinate the support team of a financial SAP application.

The main skills I developed in this context are:
- Organization
- Coordination
- Communication
- Budget follow-up
- SAP SD, MM, FI, CO and knowledge on HR/PS

Mes compétences :
SAP
Microsoft C-SHARP
technical support
SAP SD
SAP MM
SAP HR
SAP FI
SAP CO
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle Applications
Microsoft .NET Technology
Delphi

Entreprises

  • Renault Trucks - SAP Functional support team leader

    Saint-Priest France 2009 - maintenant * Management of the support activity (Incident, Request, Enhancement) in term of priority, urgency regarding the SLA (Service Level Agreement), the Volvo process, the accounting closure and the business impact ;
    * Interface Input/output between our application and the others (multiple technologies): Idoc, VCOM, MQFT, file transfer ;
    * Help users in term of SAP knowledge , accounting process, each functional subject

  • Renault Trucks - System analyst

    Saint-Priest France 2007 - 2009 * Maintenance and project member of C#.NET application ;
    * Functional leader

  • Renault Trucks - System analyst & maintenance manager

    Saint-Priest France 2003 - 2007 Mainframe and C#.NET application

    Missions :
    * Study/Analysis and development of enhancement - Corrections of incidents - Management of interfaces ;
    * User' support
    * Budget/Cost follow-up

  • Atari - Application production - Development

    Paris 2000 - 2003 Several companies on different subjects, different functions
    Infogrames - Atari: Application Production on 3 ERP: Oracle Application (2 versions) and Generix: technical support on interfaces/flows between all countries of the Group
    Dimo Gestion - Aldec - Cimes: development on Delphi, PL/SQL, BO

Formations

Réseau

