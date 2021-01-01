Menu

Raphaël METELLI

Puteaux

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Carquefou

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Deloitte - Intern in Discovery - Forensic & Dispute Services

    Puteaux 2016 - maintenant The discovery department is involved in data collection, processing, hosting, review, and production.
    My missions concern fraud, investigation and corruption for international companies. I mainly use the softwares Nuix, Relativity, FTK and EnCase.

  • ERDF - Consultant within the IT department of Icam – End of study project

    2015 - 2016 Project concerning the deployment of a smartphone application for technicians
    - Redaction of the commercial proposal
    - Application instructor for ERDF technicians and managers
    - Feedback and preconizations to ERDF regional headquarters
    - Deployment of management and monitoring tools

  • Confédération Nationale des Junior-Entreprises - Member of the integration pole

    PARIS 2015 - maintenant Support of 21 structures willing to pass the Junior-Entreprise brand
    Creation and improvement of development reports (organization and treasury)
    Instructor of legal environment, audit and quality management system of Junior-Entreprises

  • Confédération Nationale des Junior-Entreprises - Auditor and advisor

    PARIS 2015 - maintenant Protection of Junior-Entreprise's brands with risk management
    Evolution advisor
    - Business development
    - Processes improvement
    7 audits performed
    10 reviews of audits performed

  • Loire Concept - President

    Carquefou 2014 - 2015 - Management of a 13 people team
    - Establishment of each department's objectives
    - Establishment of the Junior-Entreprise's objectives
    - Creation of JEN, a partnership with 3 other Junior-Entreprises

  • Loire Concept - Vice Treasurer

    Carquefou 2013 - 2014 - Establishment and monitoring of the annual budget
    - Creation of the annuals objectives
    - Recruitment of the future team
    - Telephone prospecting

  • Smart solutions - Intern

    2013 - 2013 Exploitation of UAVs :
    - Analysis of the market for exploitation
    - Analysis of manufacturers in order to acquire UAVs
    - Knowledge of the legal aspect

  • Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd. - Intern

    2012 - 2012 One week internship as an unskilled worker :
    - Understanding of a supply chain
    - Understanding technicals principles of car's making

Formations

  • Loyola College (Chennai)

    Chennai 2012 - 2012 engineering

  • ICAM Nantes

    Carquefou 2011 - maintenant ingénieur généraliste

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :