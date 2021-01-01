Raphaël METELLI

-
Deloitte
- Intern in Discovery - Forensic & Dispute Services
Puteaux
2016 - maintenant
The discovery department is involved in data collection, processing, hosting, review, and production.
My missions concern fraud, investigation and corruption for international companies. I mainly use the softwares Nuix, Relativity, FTK and EnCase.
-
ERDF
- Consultant within the IT department of Icam – End of study project
2015 - 2016
Project concerning the deployment of a smartphone application for technicians
- Redaction of the commercial proposal
- Application instructor for ERDF technicians and managers
- Feedback and preconizations to ERDF regional headquarters
- Deployment of management and monitoring tools
-
Confédération Nationale des Junior-Entreprises
- Member of the integration pole
PARIS
2015 - maintenant
Support of 21 structures willing to pass the Junior-Entreprise brand
Creation and improvement of development reports (organization and treasury)
Instructor of legal environment, audit and quality management system of Junior-Entreprises
-
Confédération Nationale des Junior-Entreprises
- Auditor and advisor
PARIS
2015 - maintenant
Protection of Junior-Entreprise's brands with risk management
Evolution advisor
- Business development
- Processes improvement
7 audits performed
10 reviews of audits performed
-
Loire Concept
- President
Carquefou
2014 - 2015
- Management of a 13 people team
- Establishment of each department's objectives
- Establishment of the Junior-Entreprise's objectives
- Creation of JEN, a partnership with 3 other Junior-Entreprises
-
Loire Concept
- Vice Treasurer
Carquefou
2013 - 2014
- Establishment and monitoring of the annual budget
- Creation of the annuals objectives
- Recruitment of the future team
- Telephone prospecting
-
Smart solutions
- Intern
2013 - 2013
Exploitation of UAVs :
- Analysis of the market for exploitation
- Analysis of manufacturers in order to acquire UAVs
- Knowledge of the legal aspect
-
Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd.
- Intern
2012 - 2012
One week internship as an unskilled worker :
- Understanding of a supply chain
- Understanding technicals principles of car's making